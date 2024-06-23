Fans Stunned After Travis Kelce Joins Taylor Swift on Stage in London

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is having an epic offseason. In addition to receiving his third Super Bowl ring, Kelce is spending as much time as possible with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

After nearly a month apart, Kelce joined his brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce to see the London leg of her sold-out “Eras” tour. While he watched the first two shows at Wembley Stadium from the VIP tent, his grand entrance on stage on June 23 blew up the Internet.

Kelce dressed up in a top hat and suit, and joined Swift’s backup dancers as the 14-time Grammy winner changed outfits for the song, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Video and photos of the unprecedented moment quickly went viral.

KCTV 5 anchor Jared Koller posted, “So the 3x Super Bowl champion tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs has joined his superstar girlfriend on stage in front of Paul McCartney and 89k in London. A real sentence. Of all the timelines, this is the greatest. Long live Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce.”

One fan posted, “TRAVIS KELCE DRESSING UP AS ONE OF TAYLOR’S DANCERS ON STAGE WAS NOT ON MY 2024 BINGO CARD HOLY [EXPLETIVE].” Another fan wrote, “Travis Kelce’s surprise appearance before I Can Do It With A Broken Heart at Wembley Stadium was EVERYTHING. Taylor loves us 🥰.”

The 34-year-old tight end pulled off the most epic surprise for the fans in attendance, which included Sir Paul McCartney and Jon Bon Jovi.

Swift’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” features several songs inspired by Kelce and the Chiefs. However, it was poetic to see Kelce lift Swift up before singing about a broken heart.

Travis Kelce Hinted He’d Join Taylor Swift During Her ‘Eras’ Tour Stop in London



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April, Kelce gushed over his girlfriend’s ability to sell out Wembley Stadium, which can hold approximately 90,000 fans.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” the 34-year-old All-Pro said. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing up.”

When asked if he’d attend the show, “You now I gotta go support. You know it,” Kelce answered. However, he did not mention the possibility of joining his “Lover” on stage.

Taylor Swift Posted Her First Instagram Photo With Travis Kelce & the Royal Family



One day before Kelce joined Swift’s backup dancers on stage, the pop star posted her first Instagram photo with Kelce. The photo immediately went viral as it also feature Prince William and his two eldest children, Prince George 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

Swift captioned the post, “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝.”

There were a ton of celebrities at Swift’s second show in London, including Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Van Ness, Leslie Mann, Salma Hayek, and Cara Delevingne. Ness posted on Instagram afterward, “Easily the most fun more gorgeous night of my life 😭🥹🫶 Your talent & care for people is like not even of this world @taylorswift.”