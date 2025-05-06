Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Draw Strong Reaction for Latest Move

Now that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift have enjoyed some private downtime for the past few months, following the end of the Chiefs’ season and Swift’s Eras Tour, many of their followers are biting at the bit to see them out and about again. But, these two are craving privacy, and who can blame them? Dating is difficult enough as a private couple, let along a public couple out there for the world to see and scrutinize.

So, Kelce and Swift made a decision this week, and it’s drawing a strong reaction from followers. Most of them totally understand why Kelce and Swift made the decision, so it’s mainly a positive response.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Didn’t Go to the Met Ball

The Met Gala took place on May 5, and it’s one of the highest-profile events for celebrity types. The event is also an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, so it’s for a good cause. Partying for a good cause is something that Kelce and Swift seem like they would enjoy, but they decided not to attend the event due to scheduling conflicts.

Followers, for the most part, were supportive of the decision. Many of them had a strong reaction to it on social media, responding to an Instagram post from People magazine about the two skipping the event.

“Why do we need a reason? Let them live their life. None of our business,” one commenter stated. “Because they did not want to. Simple as that,” another stated, respecting the couple’s privacy. “Good for them,” another stated. “Glad they are taking time to just ‘be.'”

Travis Kelce’s Next Podcast Guest

Travis and his brother Jason are welcoming a very special guest on their podcast on May 7 in their mom, Donna. Glamour magazine obtained a special sneak listen of the show on May 6, and the publication explains that “the episode is centered around parenting to go with the theme of Mother’s Day.” During the episode, “Travis Kelce discusses how he was at first intimidated to sign up for youth football in his hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, because of the number of kids there, none of whom he knew.”

On the show, Donna responded that she and her husband at the time, Ed, always wanted to become familiar with the coaches working with their sons, to make sure their sons were in a safe and positive environment.

“It’s really important, because as kids grow up, they’re not going to tell you anything, their going to tell their friends stuff and they are going to get to their friends’ parents and talk to them,” she said. “So, I think you just want to surround your children with a huge group of individuals that are of like minds.”

Donna Kelce was celebrated as a 2024 Glamour Woman of the Year last year and spoke at the ceremony about her “it takes a village” approach to being a good mom.