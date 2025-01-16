Travis Kelce Shares Taylor Swift’s Real Thoughts on His Career

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift are going strong, and Swift is expected to be in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 18, to cheer her man on. It sure seems as if Swift enjoying supporting Kelce and watching his football games, but how does she really feel about it?

Appearing on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” on Wednesday, January 15, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end talked about Swift’s true thoughts about him playing in the NFL now and in the future.

Travis Kelce: ‘Me and Taylor Are Happy’

During the appearance, Kelce, 35, was asked if Swift, who’s also 35, was “encouraging” him to retire because of the dangers of football being a rough sport.

Kelce was vehement that Swift is super supportive of him playing in the NFL and even “encouraging” him to stay with it. He also shared her true thoughts on coming to games and being in the NFL world.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” Kelce said to host Stephen A. Smith. “She loves coming to Arrowhead [Stadium] and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”

Kelce certainly didn’t sound like someone who was ready to leave the sport.

“I love everything that I’m doing in this building,” Kelce added. “But at the end of the day, I’m not having that extreme success on the field as I have individually, man. I’m excited for these next couple games to play up at Arrowhead, to finish this season off.”

On a personal note, Kelce said that he’s “enjoying all aspects of life.”

“Me and Taylor are happy, and I couldn’t be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field, and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium, man,” he added.

Travis Kelce on When He Might Part Ways With the Kansas City Chiefs

Also in the interview, Kelce said his mind wasn’t on retirement right now. Of course, what’s really on his mind is the upcoming playoffs, which begin for the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday against the Houston Texans.

After the season ends, Kelce said he would “reevaluate” his career, like he “always” does after every season. If he does leave football, he already has a popular podcast with his brother, Jason, called “New Heights.” Plus, it’s worth mentioning that his profile has increased immensely since dating Swift, especially with non-football fans, so chances are, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to keep working if and when he does decide to retire from playing.

Kelce added that he truly loves playing football, so “I’ll probably tell myself how much I love this thing. It’s something you have to keep in perspective, man.”

Kelce added, “I never want to get to the point where I’m not helping this team win or I’m hurting this team more than I’m helping this team.” He also said that as long as he keeps “playing good football” and enjoys playing with his team, “you’ll see me in a Chiefs uniform.”

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Texans in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday, January 18, at 4:30 p.m. ET, at Arrowhead Stadium.