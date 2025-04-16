New Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Report Surfaces Amid ‘Break’

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift have been missing in action as of late, and it’s quite a difference from when Swift was a high-profile attendee at Kelce’s games and he was in the spotlight going to her Eras Tour dates. But, just because the public isn’t seeing as much of Kelce and Swift, that doesn’t mean they aren’t together.

A report from People published on Wednesday, April 16, goes inside Swift and Kelce’s “break” from the limelight and explains why “it’s a special time for them.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Break

Anyone worried about Swift and Kelce shouldn’t sweat it, because the new report from People says the couple is “making the most of their time off.”

Swift, a 14-time Grammy winner, and the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end are taking a “break from the spotlight,” according to the report, and enjoying some time away from all the chaos. Really, could you imagine dating someone in front of millions of people every day? No thank you.

“They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it,” a source told People. “They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It’s a special time for them.”

The source added that the two are “very serious and in sync,” also stating, “they value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight.”

So, while Swift and Kelce are taking a “break,” it’s certainly not from each other. According to this insider, the couple is spending more time together, as they take a break from being in the public eye.

“Kelce and Swift have been very supportive of each other since taking their romance public,” People notes. “Kelce has attended several Eras Tour concerts throughout its run, while Swift went to many Chiefs games during the regular season, the playoffs and even the Super Bowl.”

Kelce and Swift started dating in 2023 and went public with their romance that September when Swift went to a Chiefs game to support Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Could Be Spotted Somewhere Soon

Meanwhile, some think Kelce and Swift might make an appearance at the Kentucky Derby, the famed race that takes place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 3.

The outlet Deuxmoi, according to an April 12 report, learned that Kelce “has allegedly inquired about renting a full box for the prestigious event. The box in question reportedly accommodates six people, immediately sparking questions about who might fill those coveted spots.”

Deuxmoi adds that while Kelce “has been known to enjoy the Derby festivities in the past – he was spotted looking dapper at last year’s race, even celebrating a winning bet – the potential addition of Taylor Swift would undoubtedly elevate the celebrity wattage to a whole new level.”

They also say that, “The image of Taylor in a stunning Derby hat, perhaps coordinating with Travis’s undoubtedly stylish ensemble, is enough to set social media ablaze.”