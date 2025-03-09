Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Seen Together for First Time in Weeks: Report

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift have maintained a very low profile since the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. The two being out of the spotlight has made more than a few wonder what’s going on with this rock star couple.

Now, a new report states that Swift and Kelce have spent the past bit of time on a romantic getaway overseas and were finally seen together again in States.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Dine Out in Los Angeles: Report

“Travis is just as loved-up as ever,” the outlet Deuxmoi reported on Saturday, March 8, adding that the two have spent some time relaxing on a much-deserved vacation. “It’s only fitting they take some necessary R&R to be a normal couple.”

Deuxmoi also states that they have the inside scoop on Kelce and Swift’s first time out in the U.S. together since the Super Bowl.

“Taylor and Travis have stepped out for a date night since returning to the US but went unnoticed when they did so,” a source told Deuxmoi. “They weren’t photographed or anything, and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together.” A night without the cameras around had to be a refreshing change.

They added that, “Deuxmoi received a sighting of America’s Sweethearts in a city outside of Los Angeles this past week. We’ll keep the details on the DL for now (for the sake of their privacy).”

The source also said that there’s “absolutely zero trouble in paradise for T.S. and T.K.” So, if anyone was worried that these lovebirds could be sizzling out, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Travis Kelce Talks Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce has famously said that he’s coming back to the Chiefs in 2025. During the March 5 edition of his “New Heights” podcast, co-hosted by his brother Jason, Travis actually said that he isn’t convinced 2025 will be his final season with the Chiefs.

“I can’t say whether this is gonna be the last year,” he said on the show. “Because, I still love a lot of what I do for the city of Kansas City and the Chiefs organization. I know I got one on my contract, and I’m gonna give you everything I got, baby.”

Kelce also talked about his love for the sport of football on the show, stating, “The biggest thing is that I … love playing the game of football. I love playing.”

He added, “I still feel like I can play at a high level, and possibly at a higher level than I did last year – I don’t think it was my best outing. I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and what it’s been in year’s past.”

Now, with Kelce in the fold, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking ahead to what could be a busy free agency period. For 2025, the NFL league year starts on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. Eastern time, but the tampering period starting on Monday, March 10.