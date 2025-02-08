Hi, Subscriber

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Reaching 'Turning Point' After the Super Bowl

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift will be reaching a turning point after the Super Bowl, a family member reveals.

While Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and his girlfriend Taylor Swift seem to have the perfect and most romantic lives ever, it can be stressful to always be involved in high-profile events. For Kelce, he’s going for a three-peat with the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9, in the biggest game in sports in the U.S. For Swift, she wrapped up her historic Eras tour in December, which kept her on the road, touring the world for several years.

Now, after the Super Bowl wraps up, Kelce’s dad says things are going to change for the famed couple.

Travis Kelce’s Father Opens Up About Couple’s Future

Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, is opening up about the future of Kelce and Swift as a couple. He appeared on an episode of Australia’s Today show on Thursday, February 6, and talked about the two lovebirds.

As Greta Heggeness of PureWow states in a February 7 piece, “The proud dad admitted that the Super Bowl will be a turning point in their relationship.”

Speaking on the show, Ed said, “I think we get past the Super Bowl, I think it’s going to be a very good time for the two of them without the NFL season, without the Eras tour, just them alone really connecting more. I think that can only be a good thing.”

Kelce’s father also seems to be quite fond of Swift, stating that the singer is a “joy to be around” and very supportive of Kelce and his football career. He even said that Swift spends a lot of her time watching football and learning about the sport.

“She’s learning much more about football,” he said. “She’s watching football with her dad a lot. She’s watching football whenever she can.”

At one point, the interview turned to whether Swift would make a surprise appearance on the stage during the Super Bowl halftime show, which is being headlined by Kendrick Lamar. Swift and Lamar released a collaborative song together, “Blank Space,” in the mid-2000s, so the Super Bowl could bring the opportunity for the two to bring that song to life.

But, Mr. Kelce didn’t reveal any Super Bowl halftime show details. When asked about the possibility of Swift taking the stage, he said, “I have no idea. I haven’t talked to Taylor this week.

He added, “I have no idea what her plans are. I would let her publicist talk to you about that.”

Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl to Support Travis Kelce

Swift is fully expected to be at the Super Bowl to see the Chiefs try to make history. But, she doesn’t want the event to be about her. A source “close” to Swift and Kelce has told the U.S. Sun that Swift really wants to keep “a low profile” during the game and her time in New Orleans.

“This time last year, all the talk before the Chiefs clashed with the San Francisco 49ers was how quickly Taylor could jet back from Tokyo to Las Vegas to catch the big game,” the source told the U.S. Sun. They added that Swift “loved” watching the celebrated tight end score his second Championship victory.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

