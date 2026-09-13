Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Wedding Details Revealed By Singer’s Famous Friend

More than two months after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot at a ceremony in New York’s Madison Square Garden, details of the secretive affair are still trickling out.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his pop superstar wife have been able to keep much of the ceremony under wraps, with no photographs leaking and relatively few details given a guest list that numbered more than a thousand. But actress Mariska Hargitay, a longtime friend of Swift, did share one important detail on the ceremony this week.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ‘Intimate’ Wedding

In an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Hargitay revealed that Swift and Kelce managed to pull off an “intimate” ceremony despite the massive scale of both the guest list and the venue.

“I’m still floating from that wedding,” Hargitay said. “It was so spectacular and so intimate, I have to say.”

Hargitay said she wasn’t expecting the couple to pull off something so intimate inside an arena that seats tens of thousands.

“I am blown away, because when there’s a wedding with that many guests, you think, like, ‘Oh, okay, it’s gonna be that.’ And it just wasn’t,” she said.

Without sharing many more exact details, Hargitay said her favorite part was watching Kelce and Swift exchange vows.

“I even say that the vows were my favorite part of the whole wedding,” she said. “It was that magical.”