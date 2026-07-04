Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Wedding Day Photos Emerge Amid MSG Ceremony

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have yet to release their official wedding photos, but many images have already started to emerge from the guests and festivities surrounding Madison Square Garden.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end tied the knot with the pop superstar on July 3 in a massive ceremony in midtown Manhattan, culminating months of speculation and rumors. Fans will get the chance to see some images from the big day — at least from outside.

Photos Show Guest Arrival for Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wedding

Pictures posted online showed many of the famous guests arriving for the big day, including actor Hugh Grant and sports reporter Erin Andrews. Ed Sheeran, a longtime friend and collaborator for Swift, was seen arriving in a turquoise suit for the New York City ceremony.

The New York Times added that actor Jason Sudeikis was also seen arriving for the ceremony.

“Jason Sudeikis was spotted in a vehicle near the Garden dressed in formal wear,” the report noted. “He is from Kansas City, where Kelce plays for the Chiefs and first saw the Eras Tour, a key part of his and Swift’s love story. Sudeikis once shared that he thanked Swift in person for bringing the Eras Tour to the city.”

Other pictures have emerged from the Kelce-Swift wedding’s effect on New York City. As the New York Post noted, the Metropolitan Transit Authority honored the couple’s big day.

“New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) celebrated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s forthcoming nuptials with themed signs throughout the Madison Square Garden subway stop,” the report noted. “Digital signs that read ‘Congrats on Forever! 13 + 87 = 100’ were seen all around the 34th Street-Penn Station on Friday, per Instagram photos.”

It’s not clear when the official Kelce-Swift wedding photos could be released, either from the couple or shared by guests.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Give Back

Though Kelce and Swift took some criticism for the impact their wedding had on midtown Manhattan — especially as it came amid a heat wave that strained energy resources on the city — the couple did show some generosity before the ceremony.

As The Associated Press noted, the couple donated $26 million to charities in the week ahead of their wedding.