Travis Kelce Flashes His Wedding Band for the First Time Ahead of Chiefs-Rams Preseason Game

Travis Kelce gave fans one of their clearest looks yet at his wedding band as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end arrived at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, August 15.

In a video the Chiefs shared on Instagram ahead of their preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, Kelce walked into the stadium wearing a black-and-tan shorts set, black sneakers, and sunglasses. But it was the jewelry on his left hand that quickly caught fans’ attention.

Kelce, 36, held a canned beverage in his left hand, putting his yellow-gold wedding band on full display.

“TK on site 👀,” the Chiefs captioned the video.

Fans quickly filled the comments with reactions to Kelce’s new piece of jewelry.

“Showing off that ringgggggg❤️,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Love the new hardware he’s wearing❤️🔥😍.”

A third joked, “oh he’s now left handed like his wife 💍😂😂😂❤️.”

Travis Kelce’s Wedding Band Gets Plenty of Attention

Kelce and Taylor Swift have not publicly released official photos from their July 3 wedding, but the Chiefs star’s ring has become increasingly visible since the ceremony.

The newlyweds were spotted wearing their wedding rings while attending former Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk’s wedding on July 10.

Another close look at Kelce’s ring came in a July 20 Instagram photo posted by longtime trainer Cris Carter.

“Andrew [Spruill] and I started with Travis before his rookie year in the NFL,” Carter wrote. “Know the 🐐 is preparing for THE LAST DANCE. Next stop Canton/HOF.”

Kelce has also continued wearing the ring while working out and preparing for the 2026 NFL season.

Several jewelry experts offered ELLE their assessments of the band after photos began circulating.

“It’s very simple,” jewelry designer Steph Mazuera told the outlet. “Rather than choosing a design that makes a statement, Travis appears to have opted for a piece that will never feel dated.”

Olivia Landau, founder and CEO of The Clear Cut, estimated that Kelce is wearing a comfort-fit band between 5 and 6 millimeters wide.

“The width appears to be between 5 and 6 mm,” Landau said.

Lauren Boc, founder and CEO of Hera Fine Jewelry, similarly estimated that the band measured “around 6 mm or maybe a bit more.”

Mazuera believes the ring is likely made from 18-karat yellow gold.

Kelce Arrived at Arrowhead With Another Familiar Look

Kelce’s wedding ring wasn’t the only part of his appearance getting attention Saturday.

Three days after speaking to reporters at Chiefs training camp with a full beard, Kelce arrived at Arrowhead with the beard gone and his familiar “El Travador” mustache remaining.

Kelce has been associated with the mustachioed training camp look since 2021. The Chiefs marked its return on social media earlier in camp.

“It’s not training camp without El Travador,” the team wrote.

According to InStyle, Kelce also freshened up his buzz cut by closely shaving the sides and taking some length off the top.

The look has another connection to Swift. During an October 2023 Chiefs press conference, Kelce revealed he had the mustache when he first met her.

“I’ll tell you what, that ’stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a bit,” Kelce said. “I had it when I met Taylor for the first time.”