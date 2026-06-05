Surprising Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Wedding News Emerges: Report

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the start of mandatory minicamp next week, tight end Travis Kelce is also getting ready for his wedding to fiancée Taylor Swift.

Swift and Kelce will reportedly tie the knot in a July 3 wedding in New York City. While the famous couple has not confirmed any report swirling regarding their nuptials, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed he’ll be in attendance.

“Well, I probably have. You know, I probably have,” he said of receiving a coveted invitation on “The Drive” radio show last month. And if I don’t outgrow my tuxedo before then, I’m going.”

“Those guys, I’m so happy for ’em,” Reid added. “When [it] really comes down to it, it doesn’t matter how big the show is around them. They’re in love and that’s the most important thing.”

However, the 11-time Pro Bowler’s wedding is predicted to be a big show, which is why the latest report on their wedding location came as a surprise.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Plan to Wed in the Center of Manhattan

Considering the amount of security needed to keep Swift and Kelce’s wedding away from paparazzi, tying the knot at a discreet location seemed like the move. However, TMZ reported on June 5 that the wedding is happening “in the middle of Manhattan.”

“As for the venue… there’s a buzz Taylor and Travis will be tying the knot at Madison Square Garden, but no word yet if that’s indeed the place,” the outlet continued. Despite rumors, it’s difficult to imagine the 14-time Grammy winner and Kelce ever getting married at Madison Square Garden.

“Reality is… the bride and groom have lots of iconic options for their big day — Central Park, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, the NYC Public Library… the list goes on… Taylor and Trav are, obviously, doing all they can to keep their choice top secret, because our source says she’s been reaching out to her guests over text with more info.”

As for the guests, fans can assume Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittnay Mahomes, will be in attendance. Gigi Hadid, her partner, Bradley Cooper, Selena Gomez, her husband, Benny Blanco, Jack Antonoff, his wife, Margaret Qualley, all three Haim sisters, Sabrina Carpenter, and Jerrod Carmichael are also locks. TMZ reported that Karlie Kloss and her husband, Jared Kushner, also made the list.

Swift and Kelce both have such strong inner circles that it seems impossible for their wedding to be a small affair. And while it may seem more difficult to have such a large crowd smack dab in New York City, a venue that regularly hosts massive crowds might make the most sense.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Spent the Bulk of the Offseason in NYC

The “I Knew it, I Knew You,” singer and Kelce made the of the offseason, making a whirlwind trip to London before heading to Glyfada, Greece, for Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis’ gorgeous wedding to Kaia Harris.

The famous couple, however, made numerous public appearances in New York City over the past few months. The duo grabbed multiple high-profile dinners around Manhattan and attended a friend’s wedding in Brooklyn on May 17.