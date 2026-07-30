Newlywed Travis Kelce Gets Emotional Training Camp Welcome From Chiefs Kingdom — Then Returns the Love

Travis Kelce is back with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the veteran tight end arrived at training camp with plenty of attention after one of the biggest offseasons of his career.

Kelce reported to training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, on July 29 for the 14th time in his NFL career. It also marked his first training camp since marrying Taylor Swift less than a month earlier at their star-studded Madison Square Garden wedding.

The Chiefs shared a video on Instagram showing Kelce walking onto the practice field in full uniform with his helmet in hand as fans welcomed him.

Supporters lining the walkway congratulated the All-Pro tight end as he headed toward practice.

“Congratulations!” several fans shouted.

“Living the dream, baby,” Kelce replied while greeting those gathered for the opening day of camp.

Following practice, Kelce spent time high-fiving and shaking hands with fans before leaving the field. Sharing video of the interaction on Instagram, the Chiefs wrote, “Felt the love from Chiefs Kingdom today.”

Andy Reid Praises Travis Kelce’s Conditioning as Fans React to First Practice

Kelce’s return comes after offseason questions about whether he would continue playing into his 14th NFL season.

Instead, the 36-year-old reported to camp appearing ready for another year alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Kelce looked to be in excellent shape, joking that the veteran’s conditioning may have come from all the dancing during his wedding reception.

Video from practice also showed Kelce reconnecting with Mahomes on the field after the quarterback’s season-ending injury last December.

Fans quickly reacted after clips of Kelce running routes and making catches circulated on social media.

“Married life got him moving different like that?” one fan wrote.

“Travis looking…Swift out there,” another posted.

“The natural flow once you become a Swift,” another fan joked.

“The way he mooooves… we are getting prime Kelce this year,” another added.

Kelce has not recorded a 1,000-yard receiving season over the past three years after previously reaching the milestone in seven consecutive seasons. Early reactions from fans suggested many believe he could bounce back during the upcoming season.

Joe Buck Reveals Emotional Details From Travis and Taylor’s Wedding

While Kelce begins another NFL season, new details continue to emerge about his wedding ceremony.

Longtime broadcaster Joe Buck, who attended the celebration with his wife, ESPN NFL reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck, reflected on the event during an appearance on the “Starkville” podcast.

Buck described the ceremony as emotional from the very beginning.

“Their vows were long,” Buck said. “They were really well written, they were funny, they were sweet, they were emotional.”

He then recalled Kelce’s reaction before Swift entered.

“Travis was a puddle watching his nieces come down the little ramp that they built. And then when she walked out, he was a puddle.”

Buck also explained that guests surrendered their phones before the ceremony continued, allowing everyone to focus on the moment.

“Then, I think when they took everyone’s phone and everyone could relax … and I’m standing next to Beck, who’s an artist I love … watching Paul McCartney sing ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ for the first time publicly since 1964. It was a pinch-yourself kind of night and I’m glad we got to go.”