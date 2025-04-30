Travis Kelce Details ‘Fun’ Las Vegas Weekend Without Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and his brother Jason spent the last weekend in Las Vegas, and the two seemed to have a blast. Of course, since Taylor Swift wasn’t there, people couldn’t help but talk about how different it was to see Kelce out and about without his beloved girlfriend. But, every guy needs a guys’ weekend once in a while, and Travis is no exception.

On Wednesday, April 30, Travis and Jason hosted another episode of their “New Heights” podcast, and they talked about their weekend in Vegas. So, apparently, what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas.

Travis Kelce Opens Up About Las Vegas

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother were in Las Vegas last weekend for Justin Timberlake’s 8AM Golf Invitational. The Kelce brothers talked about the trip on their podcast and seemed to love every minute of it.

“There’s something about Las Vegas,” Kelce said on “New Heights.” He added, “It’s just, you know, it’s kind of where I feel at home.”

Travis continued to gush over the weekend, stating, “Dude, so much fun. You got thrown into a group with two of my favorite human beings on the face of this earth, Chandler Parsons and Blake Griffin. And I was with another one of my favorite people on this earth, Andrew Santino.”

Meanwhile, Jason joked about his golf skills. Hey, he was a professional football player, not a golfer, so there is no reason to be embarrassed.

“My first putt, I think, was, like, a 10-foot putt that I put legitimately five feet [away] to the point that everyone audibly laughed behind me,” Jason said. “Like, somebody legitimately said, ‘That can’t be serious.’ It was like it was straight from ‘Happy Gilmore.’ Like, I hit it, and I was like, oh, no. That thing is going nowhere.”

The outing marked a special time for Jason, who said it was his first trip “out of the house” since the birth of his newest daughter, Finnley “Finn” Anne, in March.

Travis took a moment to once again give a shoutout to Las Vegas. It’s actually where he scored his third Lombardi Trophy with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. “Viva Las Vegas, where I just can’t seem to lose,” Travis said. “I just never lose in Vegas, man.”

Kentucky Derby This Weekend

With the Kentucky Derby coming up this weekend, some think Swift might make an appearance with Travis at the event. The Derby, an annual stakes race that happens at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, is set for Saturday, May 3.

An April 12 report from Deuxmoi states that the tight end “has allegedly inquired about renting a full box for the prestigious event.” The outlet also states that, “The box in question reportedly accommodates six people, immediately sparking questions about who might fill those coveted spots.”

Deuxmoi adds that while Kelce “has been known to enjoy the Derby festivities in the past – he was spotted looking dapper at last year’s race, even celebrating a winning bet – the potential addition of Taylor Swift would undoubtedly elevate the celebrity wattage to a whole new level.”