Travis Kelce’s Ex-GF Gets Attention With Bronny James Comments

Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is garnering attention with her comments about Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James.

On Saturday, December 21, Nicole took to her Instagram stories to express her support for Bronny with a flattering post.

Travis Kelce’s Ex, Kayla Nicole, Calls Out Bronny Haters

On her Instagram story, Travis Kelce’s ex shared a photo of Bronny with the caption, “y’all ain’t talkin bout nothing.” Nicole’s words likely refer to the ongoing trash talk about Bronny not being fit to play in the pros, stemming from him being James’ son. While being James’ son may seem like a gift for someone who wants to play in the NBA, having Bronny’s father be the great LeBron James has brought skepticism that perhaps he skipped some hoops to make it into the pros.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny as the 55th pick in this year’s draft. During this season, he’s been assigned to the South Bay Lakers a handful of times. His last appearance with the G League has been his best yet, and since December 7, he’s averaging 16.8 points per game on 41.3 percent shooting. So, if he keeps these solid numbers up, Bronny may be able to convince some doubters that he’s the real deal. Either way, it sounds like Nicole is on team Bronny.

‘It’s Okay to Fail’

On Tuesday, December 17, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick discussed Bronny and the trajectory of his NBA development. Redick said Bronny will take the next step when he’s able to overcome his fear of failure. A lot of people can take something away from that mindset.

“He’s got to get to the point where it’s okay to fail. I think he has a real reservation to fail,” Redick said to reporters on Tuesday per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “And I think a lot of that is, he’s had a camera on him since he was eight years old… He’s had attention on him. I’m cognizant of that. I think, once he develops that, he’s going to take off.”