Travis Kelce’s Heated Broncos Pregame Incident Brings Back Infamous Justin Tucker Feud

Travis Kelce found himself in another unusual pregame situation involving an opponent’s football during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ matchup with the Denver Broncos.

ESPN’s Steve Coughlin told Scott Van Pelt on his podcast that the scene immediately reminded him of Kelce’s confrontation with former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker before the 2024 AFC Championship Game.

This time, Coughlin said Denver’s punting work began interfering with the area where Patrick Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs’ receivers were going through their pregame routine. Kelce responded by getting his hands on two Broncos footballs — and disposing of both.

“I know how the Justin Tucker-Kelce confrontation happened a couple years back, because it almost happened last night,” Coughlin told Van Pelt.

Travis Kelce Went After 2 Broncos Footballs During Chiefs Warmups

Coughlin explained that the Broncos appeared to have a timing issue with their pregame routine. While Mahomes and the Chiefs’ pass catchers ran routes, Denver’s punts began coming into their area.

“The Broncos sort of messed up their timing. I don’t know if they got out there late or the timing of where they started was, because the receivers and tight ends are running routes on air with Mahomes and the quarterbacks,” Coughlin said. “The receivers are running for the Chiefs from the goal line out, and the punts are coming over the 50-yard line.”

Kelce quickly noticed one of the Broncos’ footballs.

“Travis’ eyes lit up, and he sees the ball,” Coughlin said. “It’s a Broncos ball, and it goes over towards the Broncos sideline. He catches his route, runs over to the ball, takes the Broncos ball and punts it almost to the second deck. Good Punter.”

According to Coughlin, Kelce wasn’t finished.

“And then now he’s looking for another one. Sure enough, he goes back, gives the ball up, goes back, runs his route, and he’s just steaming. You can see it. Here comes another one,” he said.

A Broncos ball boy attempted to retrieve the next football, but Kelce got there first.

“So now the Broncos ball boy is running over because he saw what Travis did. Travis is like, ‘Nope.’ He beats him to the ball, takes the Broncos ball, chucks it up into the stands,” Coughlin said. “I’m like, ‘All right, we’re back here.’”

Justin Tucker Incident Started Over Patrick Mahomes’ Pregame Routine

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Coughlin’s comparison dates back to the Chiefs’ 17-10 AFC Championship Game victory over Baltimore in January 2024.

Before that game, Tucker stretched and placed his helmet, footballs and kicking tee in the area where Mahomes was warming up. Video showed Mahomes tossing Tucker’s kicking tee before Kelce kicked footballs away and moved the kicker’s helmet.

Kelce later explained on “New Heights” that kickers and punters can use both sides of the field because they need to account for wind and other conditions. However, he said there was an unwritten understanding that they should stay out of the way of opposing players conducting their warmups.

“Justin came out and he said it was more of a joking gesture and kind of a fun, competitive [move] and I get it,” Kelce said. “He was kind of winking at me, being a (expletive) about it, trying to get under the skin. … We just weren’t in a joking mood. We were ready to get after it.”

Mahomes also addressed the incident during an appearance on Kansas City radio station KCSP.

“I’ve had seven years of doing that same warmup routine, and there’s only been like three occasions where there’s been a kicker that wasn’t … moving out of the way,” Mahomes said. “It was in Baltimore all three times.”

Tucker described the confrontation as “gamesmanship” and “all in good fun,” ESPN reported. Kelce, however, said he believed Tucker had intentionally tested the Chiefs before one of their biggest games of the season.

“Justin, sorry if we took it to a level you didn’t think it would get to,” Kelce said. “But if you’re going to be a (expletive), I can one-up you every time. … Don’t make me as the bad guy. He was poking the bear.”

Kelce and the Chiefs face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 20, on “Sunday Night Football.”