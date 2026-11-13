Travis Kelce’s Manager Reveals Heartwarming New Detail About His Wedding to Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made a special request of their wedding guests, and a new photo has revealed how the NFL player’s longtime representative honored the couple’s wishes.

Kelce and Swift, who married on July 3, asked their guests to skip traditional wedding gifts and instead make charitable donations.

Now, the Hancock County Humane Foundation in West Virginia has revealed that it received a donation from Kelce’s longtime agent, attorney Mike Simon, and his wife, Lisa, in honor of the newlyweds.

The organization shared an Instagram photo featuring Swift and Kelce smiling alongside the Simons. From what Kelce and Swift are wearing, the photo appears to have been taken on Sunday, November 8, during the Chiefs game against the Jets.

In its post, the foundation described the four as “beautiful people” with “generous hearts.”

The donation offers a new detail about the couple’s wedding, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City before approximately 1,000 guests.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Had One Strict Rule for Wedding Guests

Simon has represented Kelce since he was drafted into the league, and he and his wife chose to celebrate the couple’s marriage by supporting the West Virginia animal welfare organization.

The donation followed a request Swift and Kelce reportedly made before their wedding.

In June, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle revealed that the couple had instructed guests not to bring presents.

“They said absolutely no gifts,” Kittle told “Extra TV.”

While guests were discouraged from purchasing traditional presents, the couple encouraged charitable giving instead.

The Hancock County Humane Foundation’s Instagram post provides a specific example of how guests responded to that request.

Swift and Kelce have kept many details of their wedding private since exchanging vows over the summer.

The couple has not publicly released their own wedding photographs, although some information about the ceremony has emerged through guests and other reports.

A press release confirmed that both wore Christian Dior Haute Couture for the occasion.

Their guest list included several well-known friends, including Selena Gomez, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Gigi Hadid.

The Couple Also Gave Wedding Guests Expensive Keepsakes

Although Swift and Kelce requested no traditional wedding presents, they reportedly provided guests with several gifts throughout their wedding celebrations.

According to Page Six, approximately 100 people attended the couple’s rehearsal dinner and received large champagne flutes decorated with diamonds.

The keepsakes came in black velvet boxes featuring the couple’s initials in silver.

Guests attending the July 3 ceremony also received white handkerchiefs featuring the newlyweds’ wedding logo.

The handkerchiefs included an embroidered lyric from Swift’s 2014 song “Blank Space.”

The celebration also reportedly featured a raffle with luxury prizes, including a Chanel handbag.

Swift and Kelce began dating during the summer of 2023 and announced their engagement in August 2025.

The couple’s wedding followed nearly three years together.

Travis Kelce Jokes About Taylor Swift Helping With ‘New Heights’ Events

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Kelce recently made another public reference to his wife during the November 11 episode of “New Heights,” the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The brothers discussed a recent “New Heights” tailgate at Stateside Live! in Philadelphia ahead of the Eagles’ game against the New York Giants.

Travis did not attend the event because he was playing for the Chiefs against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jason explained that he wanted to recreate the Philadelphia event in other cities but needed a way to provide a stage for fans to watch the activities.

“If we can recreate this in other areas, I do think the stage is really important. The problem is most tailgates don’t have a stage, so I don’t know how we’re going to do it,” Jason said.

“Anyways, maybe we build our own.”

He then asked his younger brother, “Do you know anybody that knows things about stages?”

“Yeah, I actually do,” Travis responded.

“I’ll see what my wife can cook up.”