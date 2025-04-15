Travis Kelce’s Mom Sends Angry Message After Disturbing Incident

Even though Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs was already a superstar before he met and started dating Taylor Swift, it’s obvious that Kelce and his entire family have gotten a big boost in fame following Kelce and Swift becoming an item. There are some benefits to getting more media attention and getting one’s name out there, like the rise in popularity of Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Travis. But, there are many downsides, too.

The negatives to becoming super famous even extend to Kelce’s family. His mother, Donna Kelce, is the latest member of the Kelce crew to be the target of some negativity.

Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s Mom, Speaks Out

Donna has quite a high profile these days, and that means that she also has some impersonators. On Monday, April 14, she took to her official Facebook page to share a fuming message about someone who was impersonating her.

“There is a post with my name on it and it’s not me,” she wrote on the social media platform. “Just wanted to let everybody know to go out there and unfriend this person.”

Donna added, “She’s pretending to be me and it has a profile picture of me with my finger up to my lips, and a picture of me and my brother and sister-in-law. I have reported her and hopefully Facebook will take this down immediately.”

Her post was flooded with comments from supportive followers, and some of them mentioned that this wasn’t the first time they saw someone impersonating her.

One follower said there was actually a fake Travis Kelce account that was claiming Donna had passed away. Another follower said, “I saw the report of the fake account in my Taylor Swift fan group. Someone asked if u had an official profile so I posted the link to ur official account in their comment. I also reported a fake Travis account reporting u and him died. Go Chiefs and Eagles!” Donna actually responded to the latter message, saying that she’s tried.

So, the moral of this story is that if you see a Donna Kelce social media page that looks suspicious, don’t believe it.

Donna Kelce Gushes Over Jason Kelce’s New Daughter

The real Donna is still active on Facebook. On April 4, she took to the social media platform to share a video of Travis meeting his newest niece, Finn, during an episode of the “New Heights” podcast. She captioned the post “the sweetest” with a bunch of exclamation marks.

Of course, her post got Swift fans excited at the idea of Swift and Kelce having their own little one. There are plenty of rumors out there right now about Kelce and Swift possibly expecting, but of course, nothing is confirmed, so take those with a grain of salt.

Followers flooded this post, too, offering their kind words “You’re an amazing mom,” one said. “You raised wonderful, independent, hard-working men.”

“I can’t wait until Travis is a dad. I think he’ll be the best dad ever,” another said. “He’s the best uncle, that’s for sure. I just think the world of both your boys. You should be so proud as I’m sure you are.”