Travis Kelce’s Physical Appearance Turns Heads After Chiefs Win

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is having a throwback season on the field, while still managing to generate attention off of it.

Kelce has gotten off to a hot start as the Chiefs moved to 3-0, leading the league in yards after the catch through the first two weeks and setting some NFL records while doing so. But it was his physical appearance — and his keen fashion sense — that captured attention after Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins.

Travis Kelce’s Fashion Sense Generates Headlines

As People magazine noted, Kelce captured some attention for his colorful outfit after the win to keep the Chiefs undefeated.

“The Kansas City Chiefs star, 36, turned heads while making a bold fashion statement in an electric tie-dye sweatsuit after helping his team defeat the Miami Dolphins 24-10 at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27,” the report noted. “Kelce was photographed wearing the striking set alongside his team as they prepared to leave Florida following their third-straight win of the season. His teal and purple hoodie matched his sweat shorts in a classic tie-dye pattern.”

The report added that Kelce already captured attention for a matching olive green suit for his arrival at Hard Rock Stadium.

Travis Kelce Benefiting From New Teammate

After briefly considering retirement, Kelce returned to the Chiefs on a new three-year contract and has looked like his younger self. Through the first three games of the season, Kelce has 14 receptions for 231 yards with two touchdowns.

Kelce’s fast start this season has come in part due to the impact running back Kenneth Walker III has had on the passing game. In the team’s first play from scrimmage on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes executed a play-action fake with Walker and found Kelce for a long gain.

“I think the fact I scrambled out to the right kind of got him open, which it wasn’t necessarily supposed to happen like that,” Mahomes said, via ESPN. “How the defensive line stunted, I was able to get outside. What got him opened the most was Tyquan running down the field. You have that speed running at you down the field, the safety got depth and the play action got the second-level [defenders] up and all of a sudden Travis is right there behind everybody.”

Mahomes attacked Miami’s defense on play actions, going 14-for-14 for 201 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s helping out a ton,” Mahomes said. “I think people look at the stats and they see the touchdowns that Kenneth has and [rookie running back Emmett Johnson] when they’re running the ball. But I don’t think they really understand how the play-action and the movements [within the pocket] is really opened up in our offense. That’s a credit to [the running backs] and the offensive line firing off the ball, run and pass.”