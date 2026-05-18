Travis Kelce’s Over-the-Top Christmas Surprise for Taylor Swift Has Ties to Their Upcoming Wedding

Taylor Swift has sparked fresh buzz surrounding her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce after stepping out in a rare suite of jewelry once owned by Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor.

Over the past several weeks, Swift has been photographed wearing multiple opal pieces from the late actress’s collection, including bracelets, a ring, and chandelier earrings. Now, a luxury jewelry dealer believes the Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end may have been the mystery buyer behind the extravagant purchase.

The jewelry first caught fans’ attention during several recent outings in New York City, including Swift’s latest New York Times Magazine interview and a Brooklyn dinner appearance over the weekend.

The full suite originally sold through Christie’s in 2011 for $6,000, then was resold by Fox Estate Jewelry on 1stDibs in 2025 for $125,000.

Taylor Swift’s Elizabeth Taylor Jewelry Bought By a Mystery Man

Adam Fox, owner of Fox Estate Jewelry, shared an Instagram Reel after noticing Swift wearing the complete set publicly.

Fox explained that the buyer’s identity initially confused him because the purchase came through a sports agent.

“On the majority of these online platforms, for higher-ticket items, somebody will reach out, ask questions,” Fox told Page Six Style. “Sometimes they will try to negotiate, sometimes they won’t. This just randomly sold.”

The jeweler admitted the unusual transaction did not make sense at first.

“Despite the ‘very strange’ nature of the purchase, Fox shrugged it off,” the outlet reported, until he later saw Swift wearing the jewelry online.

“I was like, ah, this makes so much more sense,” Fox said. “It was very cool” seeing the collection end up on “one of the most famous women in the world.”

While Fox stopped short of confirming Kelce purchased the jewelry himself, he hinted that the buyer’s ties to sports immediately stood out.

“I’m just the jewelry dealer,” Fox said. “I just had to assume. And the only reason I assumed that was because it was going to a sports agent.”

Taylor Swift’s Jewelry Choice Has Deep Personal Meaning for Her and Travis Kelce

The Elizabeth Taylor collection appears especially meaningful for Swift given her longtime connection to opals and Old Hollywood glamour.

Swift’s latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” reportedly includes a song inspired by Elizabeth Taylor. Another track from the album, “Opalite,” has also become closely tied to Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end previously called it his favorite song on the record.

The opal gemstone also carries personal significance for both stars.

Opal is Kelce’s birthstone, while Swift previously revealed her own emotional attachment to the gem years before their relationship began.

“My favorite stone is an opal because when I was bullied in school, my mom used to take me to TJ Maxx after school to look at the opal jewelry,” Swift told Us Weekly in 2016.

“I thought opals were so beautiful, and somehow it made me feel better,” she added. “We never bought them, just looked.”

When Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Tie the Knot, Her Wedding Dress Will Reportedly Honor Elizabeth Taylor

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The jewelry speculation comes as fans continue trying to uncover details about Swift and Kelce’s upcoming wedding.

According to a source cited by The Daily Mail, Swift may also be taking inspiration from Elizabeth Taylor for her wedding gown.

The insider claimed Swift became fascinated with the actress’s iconic style while creating the music video for her song “Elizabeth Taylor.”

“Taylor spent so much time looking at old photos of Elizabeth Taylor when she was making her music video for that song that she became enamored with the movie queen’s style,” the source claimed.

The report added that Swift’s bridal look could reportedly resemble Taylor’s 1950 wedding gown, featuring classic Old Hollywood glamour elements.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025 after nearly two years of dating.