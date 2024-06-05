Chiefs ‘Crazy’ Move to Switch $13 Million CB’s Position Turns Heads

The Kansas City Chiefs defense played a huge role in becoming back-to-back Super Bowl champions. While the Chiefs retained several key defensive starters, they let cornerback L’Jarius Sneed exit in free agency.

Part of the reason Kansas City felt comfortable not re-signing Sneed, they had Trent McDuffie locked into his $13.9 million contract for two more years. However, there’s some hesitancy for the Chiefs’ 2022 first-rounder taking over Sneed’s role and playing outside corner.

USA Today’s Doug Farrar posted a video on X celebrating McDuffie’s clutch role in the slot during the 2024 Super Bowl on Wednesday, June 5. AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman reposted the video and wrote, “I think it’s crazy they’re just content moving him to outside CB this season.”

McDuffie thrived in the slot last, earning First-Team All-Pro honors in 2023. He registered 80 total tackles, 7 passes defensed, 5 forced fumbles, and 3 sacks. In four playoff games, he added another 12 total tackles, 7 passes defensed, and 1 fumble recovery.

I think it's crazy they're just content moving him to outside CB this season. https://t.co/eGH2iaNvz2 — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) June 5, 2024

However, McDuffie, who Pro Football Focus ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the NFL, has experience outside. He lined up on the outside 464 times as a rookie.

“I’m not concerned he can’t do it,” Goldman added. “I just think he was soooo good in the slot, why ruin a good thing?”

While the Chiefs lost the strong 1-2 punch at cornerback with Sneed and McDuffie, the latter appears ready to step up. Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler named McDuffie as the NFL’s No. 6 best player under age 25, partially due to his versatility.

While McDuffie “solidified himself as one of the NFL’s most dominant nickel defenders in 2023,” Fowler wrote, his “ability to play inside-out at an elite level will continue to allow DC Steve Spagnuolo to remain unique in his coverages.”

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie Is Excited to Put His ‘Own Spin’ on Playing Outside

McDuffie addressed returning to outside during a signing event at MO Sports Authentics in Kansas City on June 4. “I look forward to just going against the best receivers,” McDuffie said, the Kansas City Star reported.

“I saw LJ’s work ethic, I saw how he did it, how he approached it. Just taking his work ethic and putting my own spin on it… I’m excited.”

The 23-year-old also discussed the switch during organized team activities last month. “I’m comfortable outside,” McDuffie told reporters on May 21. “I told that to Spags, and even last year I was outside. I feel last year, going in at nickel was more of a new thing to me.”

While there’s no replacing Sneed, “It’s almost like trying to replace Michael Jordon, Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt told reporters on May 30, he sounded confident in McDuffie’s switch to outside.

“He doesn’t need to do anything,” Merritt said. “He doesn’t need to try to become an LJ Sneed. And so I think Trent is going to do well with his role and what he’s been doing.”

Chiefs News: Trent McDuffie Is Taking on a Bigger Leadership Role, Helping Younger Players Play Nickel

#Chiefs All Pro CB Trent McDuffie with some high praise for 2nd Year Safety Chamarri Conner…. pic.twitter.com/IbcCLaeKII — DMac Wake (@DMacWake316) May 22, 2024



Taking over as the Chiefs’ No. 1 corner is not a role McDuffie takes lightly. While he was “disappointed to see [Sneed] go,” the Washington alum is also “excited for his new journey,” he told reporters. “I gotta step up, become more of a leader.

“I’ve had to speak up a little bit especially with the rookies coming in and trying to learn this playbook and everything. I know I was there two years ago. Trying to just set that standard and make sure we don’t dip below it.”

McDuffie thinks the younger guys are doing a “great job” and gave a shout-out to two second-year players looking to fill his role in the slot. “I mean, Chamarri Conner, Nic Jones, a couple of rookies coming in here and really holding down that Nickel spot. They’re constantly asking me questions and stuff in the film room.”