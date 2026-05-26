Kansas City Chiefs Get Called Out by Former $124 Million Star Ahead of Patrick Mahomes Reunion

Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie already has one game circled on his calendar following his blockbuster move to the Los Angeles Rams.

After helping Kansas City win back-to-back Super Bowls, McDuffie is preparing to face former teammates — including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce — for the first time since being traded during the offseason.

And according to McDuffie, the matchup against Kansas City stands out above the rest.

Trent McDuffie Immediately Points to Chiefs Matchup

During a recent interview shared by the Rams’ social media team, McDuffie was asked which game he is most excited about entering the new season.

“Chiefs. Thursday Night Football,” McDuffie answered immediately.

The response quickly generated attention because McDuffie spent the first four years of his NFL career with Kansas City before the organization traded him to Los Angeles earlier this offseason.

The Chiefs dealt McDuffie while he was entering the final year of his rookie contract, reportedly prioritizing salary cap flexibility and future draft capital.

McDuffie had become one of the most important pieces in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s secondary during Kansas City’s recent championship runs.

Last season alone, McDuffie recorded 63 tackles, one interception, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one sack while continuing to establish himself as one of the NFL’s top young defensive backs.

Because he practiced against Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense daily for years, many believe McDuffie’s familiarity with the Chiefs’ system could create an intriguing advantage when the teams meet this season.

Patrick Mahomes Reacted to Trent McDuffie Trade

McDuffie’s departure surprised many around the NFL, including Mahomes himself.

Shortly after news of the trade surfaced, Mahomes reacted on social media with a brief but emotional response.

“Damn..,” Mahomes posted on X.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Chiefs received significant draft compensation in exchange for McDuffie.

Kansas City reportedly acquired the No. 29 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2026 and an additional third-round pick in 2027.

NFL analyst Mina Kimes also weighed in on the move.

“Rams address their most glaring need and hold onto pick 13,” Kimes wrote. “McDuffie lets them play more man, has elite tackling ability, and brings inside-out versatility.”

McDuffie later shared an emotional farewell message to Chiefs fans and teammates on Instagram.

“To my teammates, my brothers, my friends, our bond will last a lifetime,” McDuffie wrote.

“Thank you for helping me learn what being a man takes. I will cherish the hardships and the long hours at the facility.”

McDuffie also thanked Chiefs fans directly.

“To Chiefs Kingdom, you welcomed me in with open arms,” he wrote. “Your love, support, and relentless energy can never be repaid.”

“You’re the best fans a football kid like me could dream of … And I’m thankful to have brought the Lombardi to the city, back-to-back. KC will be a part of me forever.”

Kansas City Chiefs Hope Young Cornerbacks Can Replace McDuffie

While McDuffie prepares for life in Los Angeles after agreeing to a $124 million contract, Kansas City now faces questions about replacing one of its top defenders.

The Chiefs do have several young defensive backs expected to compete for larger roles in 2026.

Among them is Nohl Williams, who recently earned praise from Pro Football Focus analyst Bradley Locker.

“A well-kept secret in 2025, Williams could swiftly become a commonplace name in 2026,” Locker wrote.

According to Pro Football Focus, Williams earned a 74.5 defensive grade and a 75.6 coverage grade last season while appearing in 458 snaps.

Locker also highlighted Williams’ success in single coverage situations and outside corner assignments.

Meanwhile, rookie Mansoor Delane is also expected to compete for a major role in Spagnuolo’s defense after becoming one of Kansas City’s top draft additions.