Chiefs Announce Bleak Trey Smith Injury Update

The Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 35-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Unfortunately, they also had to deal with a couple of key injuries. Tight end Travis Kelce aggravated his left ankle early in the game, but was able to return a couple of series later and finish the game. Backup TE Jared Wiley also had an ankle injury, but was unable to return.

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Announces Bleak Update on OL Trey Smith’s Concussion

Right guard Trey Smith sustained a concussion during the first quarter against the Falcons, and did not enter back into the contest. After the game, coach Andy Reid told the media that Smith will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol.

That leaves a lot of mystery for Smith’s availability against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. Recovery for concussions vary, and Smith will have to pass several tests before getting cleared. If he can log at least one practice, he will have a shot to suit up next week.

Taking Smith’s place was veteran Mike Caliendo. As he often has throughout his five-year NFL career, Caliendo struggled. It was the third game that he has received extended playing time in this season, as he filled in for Kingsley Suamataia at left guard twice when Suamataia was benched.

Chiefs’ Offensive Line is Hurting

Kansas City was already without starting right tackle Jaylon Moore entering Week 10, who also has an ankle injury. Moore did not practice at all this past week. If he is able to return to practice this week, he should be good to go against the Cardinals next week.

Filling in for Moore against the Falcons was Joshua Ezeudu. When Moore missed Week 7 with a concussion, Ezeudu got the start. He struggled in that game, but played better against Atlanta. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but Ezeudu is a young ascending player. Don’t rule out the possibility of the Chiefs sticking with him over Moore.

Late during the fourth quarter, center Creed Humphrey sustained an eye injury and was replaced by Hunter Nourzad. Fortunately for Humphrey, it was just a scratch and shouldn’t impact him moving forward. With Kansas City having such a big lead, there was no reason to keep him in the game.