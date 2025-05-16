Trump Takes Another Jab at Taylor Swift

President Donald Trump and Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are not friends. Swift famous endorsed Kamala Harris for president during the 2024 U.S. election cycle, which did not set well with Trump, and he’s making it clear that he hasn’t forgotten about it.

On Friday, May 16, Trump took to social media to post a message directed at Swift.

Donald Trump’s Message to Taylor Swift

Early in the day, the president sent out a message on Truth Social about the “Shake It Off” singer, stating on the platform, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?'” So far, Swift has not responded.

The same morning, Trump also threw some jabs at musician Bruce Springsteen. In a separate Truth Social post, Trump bashed Springsteen, stating that he’s “highly overrated” and “not a talented guy.”

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” Trump stated on the platform. He added elsewhere in the post, “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy.”

The Springsteen post comes after the musician criticized the Trump administration at his show in Manchester, England, which set off his “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour.

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration,” he said during the show. He also asked attendees and his followers to “raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring.”

Taylor Swift and Donald Trump at the Super Bowl

While Swift hasn’t spoken out about Trump as of late, her last interaction with him that we publicly know of was during Super Bowl LIX, when the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in a 40-22 final score. Taylor Swift was at the game to support Kelce.

Swift got booed at the game, likely because she grew up an Eagles fan and was there to cheer on the Chiefs. Following the game, Trump took to social media on Sunday, February 9, and made fun of Swift and the Chiefs, emphasizing that Swift got booed at the event.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, along with videos of Swift getting booed and him getting cheered at the game.

Trump also criticized how the NFL was handling kickoffs, which was a repeated thing for him during the season, and had some harsh words for college college football, saying that it “does not do it.”

“The worst part of the Super Bowl, by far, was watching the Kickoff where, as the ball is sailing through the air, the entire field is frozen, stiff. College Football does not do it, and won’t! Whose idea was it to ruin the Game?” Trump stated.