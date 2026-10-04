Tyquan Thornton Injury: Chiefs WR Has Grim Outlook After Gruesome Ankle Injury

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a gruesome injury in Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, appearing to dislocate his ankle after a long fourth-quarter catch.

Thornton went down after a catch that brought the Chiefs inside the 10-yard line, pointing to his ankle. The medical cart came out immediately for Thornton, who was unable to stand on his own weight.

Tyquan Thornton Could Miss Time

Replay showed Thornton make a long reception before being tackled, with his legs tangling underneath his body. The Chiefs had already lost wide receiver Rashee Rice to a hamstring injury earlier in the game.

As doctor and sports injury analyst Jeff Mueller noted in a post on X, Thornton didn’t appear to understand the severity of the injury, first getting up to celebrate before falling to the ground in pain.

“Goes to show what adrenaline does,” Mueller wrote in a post on X. “Tyquan Thornton goes to celebrate and stand up without even knowing his foot is facing the wrong way. Goodness gracious.”

Fellow doctor and analyst Jesse Morse added that Thornton may have suffered a major injury, one that could keep him out for weeks.

“Tyquan Thornton Right ankle – likely ankle fracture/dislocation,” Morse wrote in a post on X, noting that it was a particularly dangerous tackle by the Raiders. “Hip drop tackle.

Thornton was having one of the best games of his career before the injury, making five receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Chiefs Could Face WR Decisions This Week

Though the Chiefs came out of the game with a 30-27 win, they could face some difficult decisions during the week on wide receivers. If both Thornton and Rice will miss time, the team could need to look to the practice squad or free agency for outside help.

The Chiefs could turn to practice squad wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, who had more than 1,900 yards in a two-year college football career.