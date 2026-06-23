Ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Drops 1-Word Injury Update Amid Reunion Chatter

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill shared a positive update on his recovery from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 season.

In the June 22 post, Hill kept the message simple, captioning the video with one word: “Reborn.”

Tyreek Hill Shares New Injury Update During Recovery Journey

The video highlighted Hill’s recovery process following surgery on his left knee.

“See y’all on the other side of the battle,” Hill said as he prepared for the procedure.

The former Chiefs star suffered a dislocated left knee along with multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL, during a Week 4 game against the New York Jets in 2025.

Hill underwent surgery in October and with any ACL tear, faced a lengthy rehabilitation process. Fortunately, reports indicated there was no nerve or vascular damage, improving his chances of eventually returning to professional football.

Earlier this year, Hill addressed questions about retirement and made it clear he intends to continue playing.

In February, he declared that “the Cheetah will be back,” signaling his goal of returning to the NFL during the 2026 season.

The latest video appeared to reinforce that commitment.

One exchange featured in the post drew particular attention.

“What’s your plan?” Hill’s doctor asked. “Are you thinking about doing something again, or do you just want to live your life?”

Hill laughed before the video faded to black, leaving little doubt that football remains on his mind.

Chiefs Reunion Speculation Continues to Grow

Hill’s recovery updates have coincided with growing speculation about a possible return to Kansas City.

The Chiefs have spent much of the offseason searching for consistency at wide receiver, leading some fans and analysts to wonder whether a reunion could make sense.

The speculation intensified on June 13 after social media posts showed Hill continuing his recovery while attending a fan event in Missouri.

Around the same time, Hill generated even more discussion with a message directed at Kansas City fans.

“KC, I missed you!!! See you soon,” Hill posted on Snapchat, which was shared by Starcade Media on X, after appearing at a signing event at Rusty Drewing Toyota in Jefferson City, Missouri.

The message quickly circulated among Chiefs fans, many of whom viewed it as another hint that Hill could eventually return to the franchise that drafted him in 2016.

While there has been no indication that a deal is imminent, Hill’s comments have kept reunion chatter alive throughout the summer.

Tyreek Hill Faces Challenge of Returning From Major Injury

Even with the positive recovery update, questions remain about what Hill will look like when he returns to the field.

For much of his career, Hill built his game around elite speed and explosiveness. Those traits helped him become one of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive weapons during his six seasons with Kansas City.

The injury, however, presents a significant challenge for any player whose game relies heavily on speed.

Hill’s last healthy season came in 2024 when he recorded 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns. While those numbers remained productive, they represented a decline from the career-best campaign he delivered in 2023.