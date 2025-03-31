Ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Fuels Trade Chatter With Multiple Viral Posts

Tyreek Hill is at it again. The former Kansas City Chiefs wideout took to social media to react to several posts about him potentially being traded.

Miami Dolphins fan David Fischer made a post on X, formerly Twitter, on March 30 which stated: “Fins Nation: Would you be open to trading Tyreek Hill?” Hill responded to his post with a smiling face emoji.

Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap named Hill as a player that would “probably” be the biggest draft night trade candidate. Hill responded to Fitzgerald’s post with the peace sign emoji. One minute after that post, Hill posted another peace sign emoji, which garnered over 5,000 likes.

Hill’s tune changed after that post, however.

The popular but not-so-trustworthy NFL Rumors account made a post that stated: “NFL RUMORS: Tyreek Hill reportedly would be ok if #Dolphins traded him to a PLAYOFF CONTENDER.” Hill responded to that post on March 31 by writing, “lol another false narrative.”

Hill’s latest post didn’t clarify whether the rumor of him wanting to be traded is false altogether or if the rumor that he only wants to be traded to a contender is false. Either way, Hill had X users in a tizzy.

X Users React to Tyreek Hill’s X Posts

Users on X reacted to Hill’s posts about him potentially being traded.

One person who is not a fan of Hill’s wrote, “Might as well. Overpaid and he drops the ball in big moments. And when he’s not being force fed the ball he’s average because he can’t beat coverage when they press him.”

Another person showed sympathy for Hill, writing, “I don’t blame you for wanting to leave. You just led the league in receiving the year before, and the coaches came back this year and thought it would be better to draw up plays for Jonnu Smith.”

“Honestly wish you could come join Lamar [Jackson] and Derrick Henry,” one Ravens fan wrote. “You, Deandre Hopkins, Zay [Flowers], and Bate (Rashod Bateman) would be an amazing receiving core for Lamar and might just help him get over the hump and help us win a ring.”

One frustrated fan wrote, “bro are u staying on the team or not?? we pay alot of money to come see you play football and you dangling in our face whether or not you’re gonna stay is really frustrating from a fan perspective.”

Tyreek Hill Likely Not Going Anywhere

Hill rattled off back-t0-back 1,700-yard seasons after being traded to Miami in 2022 and has been named a first-team All Pro twice since then.

Despite the monster efforts by Hill in the first two seasons of his Dolphins tenure, the 2024 season didn’t bring with it the same type of production for the now 31-year-old wideout. He suffered a broken wrist early in the season and played through the injury without missing time.

The result of Hill’s injury-plagued season was 81 receptions on 123 targets for 959 yards and six touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. That was his lowest statistical output in an NFL season in which he played at least 15 games.

Hill has played in just two playoff games since joining the Dolphins. During the 2024 season, Miami didn’t even make the playoffs. Despite that, Hill has been a very productive piece of the Dolphins offense and is doing so while playing on a three-year, $90 million contract that he renegotiated in 2024.

Yes, 2024 was a down year for Hill. But given that he was playing through a substantial injury and is a very important piece to Miami’s offense, the chances of him being traded in 2025 are slim.