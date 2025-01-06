Ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill on Future With Dolphins: ‘I’m Out’

After three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, suggested his time in Miami could be coming to a close sooner rather than later.

“I don’t even know, bro,” Hill said after Sunday’s 32-20 loss to the division-rival New York Jets, via Alain Poupart of Miami Dolphins on SI. “This is my first time I haven’t been in the playoffs. I mean for me, like I said, man, I just gotta do what’s best for me and my family, dawg. If that’s here, or wherever the case may be, man, I’m going to open the door for myself, dawg. I’m opening the door. Like, I’m out, man. You know, so, it was great playing here, but, you know, at the end of the day, bro, I gotta do what’s best for, you know, for my career, and you know, what’s best … because I’m too much of a competitor to be, you know, just out there.”

Tyreek Hill Checked Out of Dolphins-Jets Game

Because the Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 18, the Dolphins — who also played in the 1 p.m. slot — were going to be eliminated from playoff contention regardless of the outcome of their game against the Jets. Hill said he caught wind of the blowout during the Dolphins-Jets game, which is why — according to Hill — Miami head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t let him re-enter the game in the fourth quarter. But McDaniel had a different explanation.

“I was not informed that it was a new injury,” McDaniel said of why Hill did not play in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss, via Poupart. “At that point in time, my focus was on the players, and I didn’t take the time to go try to figure out more into that. There were guys on the field that were competing and we were trying to win a game. So my focus was there. Again, I was just informed he wasn’t available and I didn’t really have the time to dig more into that. And we’ll see what comes of that after watching the tape and talking to coaches and the training staff. It was discussed by the coaching staff on on the headset, and the play clock was running, so I moved on and called plays for people that were out there. ”

Tyreek Hill’s Play Impacted By Tua Tagovailoa’s Absence

After being traded by the Chiefs to the Dolphins in March 2022, Hill, 30, began his tenure in Miami with back-to-back 1,700-yard seasons. But this season has been one of Hill’s worst from a productivity standpoint since 2019. In 17 regular season games, he registered 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being injured and missing six games this season played a large part in Hill’s dip in production as well as the team finishing the season with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs.

Hill has one year of guaranteed money remaining on his contract with the Dolphins. He is currently set to have a $27.6 million cap hit in 2025, per Over The Cap.