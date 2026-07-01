Former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Shares Injury Rehab Video Amid Free Agency

After a disappointing 2025 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs have done a decent job during this offseason to gear up for a potential bounce-back 2026 campaign.

Although there’s a chance superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes might not be able to return from a torn ACL in Week 1, the Chiefs have brought in veteran quarterback Justin Fields and then surprised everyone by signing Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III in NFL free agency.

Along with having a solid group for 2026, the Chiefs might not be done adding to the roster, with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill potentially still in play for a return to Kansas City.

Tyreek Hill Drops Injury Rehab Video

Following four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Hill was released by the team while also rehabbing from a severe leg injury that puts his 2026 NFL season in doubt.

Even though there are doubts about his status for the upcoming season, he seems to be progressing well in rehab, as he has shown in the video below, which could draw the Chiefs’ attention, as they could use his explosiveness downfield.

Play

After spending the first six years of his NFL career with the Chiefs, Hill was traded to the Dolphins in 2022, following a breakdown in contract talks with Kansas City.

Hill was incredibly productive during his time with the Chiefs, racking up 6,630 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns on 479 receptions. He also scored six rushing touchdowns during that span.

Unfortunately, Hill’s numbers dropped off considerably in Miami over the last two years, as he failed to crack 1,000 yards receiving in 2024 and played in only 4 games in 2025 due to a leg injury.

However, if Hill can get back healthy and look back to form as one of the best wide receivers in the league, the Chiefs should take a flyer on him returning to Kansas City.

Chiefs Pivot to Trading for Brandon Aiyuk?

If the Chiefs choose not to bring back Hill, there might be another scenario to land a notable wide receiver, with San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk still in limbo in the Bay Area.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently put together a scenario in which Aiyuk could land with the Chiefs.

“A healthy Aiyuk brings a completely different skill set to take pressure off of Mahomes (Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes) and aging tight end Travis Kelce,” Sobleski wrote. “This point is particularly important for the 30-year-old signal-caller since he’s coming off a torn ACL and LCL. Furthermore, the Chiefs placed too much on their quarterback’s shoulders last season. As a result, Mahomes experienced his worst season as a starter and old, bad habits reappeared.”

Hill and Aiyuk come with their fair share of baggage, but if Kansas City does want to upgrade its receiving corps with proven veterans, bringing in one of these two might be something to at least consider ahead of the 2026 campaign.

In 2023, Aiyuk had his best season with the 49ers, catching 75 passes for a career-high 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.