Tyreek Hill Reveals Patrick Mahomes Moment That Changed Chiefs Offense: ‘He Stood On Business’

A revealing Tyreek Hill story about Patrick Mahomes is going viral as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback completes his comeback from the torn ACL and LCL that ended his 2025 season.

Josh Chambers shared a clip from Hill’s 2024 appearance on “The Pivot” podcast on X, where it has received more than 500,000 views. In the clip, the former Chiefs wide receiver explained why one particular interaction with Mahomes changed his view of the quarterback as a leader.

Hill said Kansas City’s offense had hit a rough stretch, with several of its biggest names struggling. Instead of addressing players privately, Mahomes called the entire offense together and confronted his top weapons directly.

“Pat a different dude, and I’m going to tell you how he’s a different dude,” Hill said on “The Pivot.” “I can’t remember what year it was, but we was on a bad streak. All his supporting cast was playing bad. Me, Kelce, D-Rob, Sammy, we all was playing bad. This dude called the whole offense up. He called the whole offense up. This was like on a Tuesday, I believe. He called us all up. He cussed all of us the (expletive) out.”

Tyreek Hill Says Patrick Mahomes Called Out Chiefs Stars Individually

Hill said the meeting stood out because Mahomes did not avoid confronting the biggest names in the room. That included Hill, Travis Kelce, Demarcus Robinson and Sammy Watkins.

“Me and Pat, we go back and forth, but that was a moment right there where he stood on business,” Hill said. “And it was like, bro, I really respect this because he really just called out all his weapons individually.”

Hill then recalled what Mahomes told him.

“Pointed us out, looked us in the eyes and said, ‘Bro, Reek, you think you so (expletive) fast, but you can’t catch the damn ball. And you want to be the best receiver in the game?’ He was letting me have it,” Hill said. “Then he went to Kelce. Then he went to D-Rob. Then he went to Sammy. Like, he went to all of us, calling us all out.”

Hill said Mahomes’ message immediately changed his mindset.

“And in that moment right there, I was like, yo, it’s go time now,” Hill said. “That put so much, I don’t know what it put in my fuel, in my heart, bro.”

According to Hill, the Chiefs responded in their next game.

“That next game, that’s when we began to get things rolling,” he said. “Because you never want to get called out by the leader of your team like that. You don’t. You don’t. It’s like, bro, I’m not going to let nobody down in this circle right here no more. And we started killing after that.”

Patrick Mahomes Looks Like Himself Again After Serious Knee Injury

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The resurfaced clip comes as Mahomes works his way back from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season.

After an uneven 2026 opener, Mahomes delivered a much stronger performance against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. He completed 68% of his passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns as Kansas City improved to 2-0.

Mahomes also showed confidence in his reconstructed knee by scrambling when necessary and pushing the ball downfield. One of his biggest throws was a perfectly placed 45-yard completion to Tyquan Thornton. He later connected with Thornton for another 30 yards in overtime.

The performance marked a significant jump from Week 1, when Mahomes threw for 184 yards and completed 55.6% of his attempts.