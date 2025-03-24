Tyreek Hill Issues Viral Message on Third Anniversary of Chiefs Trade

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill took to social media on March 23 to react to the third anniversary of him being traded by the Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

“Changed my life thank you,” Hill wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a post about the anniversary.

Overall, the trade has worked out for all parties involved. Hill rattled off back-t0-back 1,700-yard seasons after being traded to Miami and was voted an All-Pro twice as well. The Chiefs used the draft capital acquired in the Hill trade to build up their defense and have since competed in three straight Super Bowls and won one since shipping away Hill.

The 2024 season wasn’t all fun and games for Hill, though. He suffered a broken wrist early in the season and played through the injury. The result for him was 81 receptions on 123 targets for 959 yards and six touchdowns in 17 regular season games played, according to Pro Football Reference. That was his lowest statistical output in an NFL season in which he played at least 15 games.

Hill has played in just two playoff games since joining the Dolphins. During the 2024 season, Miami didn’t even make the playoffs. Despite that, Hill has been a very productive piece of the Dolphins offense and is doing so while playing on a three-year, $90 million contract that he renegotiated in 2024.

Though he hasn’t had the postseason success in Miami that he did in Kansas City, the fact that he’s getting paid handsomely and playing for a team in his home state is a win for the veteran wideout.

X Users React to Tyreek Hill’s Post

Users on X reacted to Hill’s post about the third anniversary of him being traded by the Chiefs to the Dolphins.

“This is very funny coming from Tyreek Hill. Yeah the Dolphins gave him his money all while the Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl every season since he left and won two. No hard feelings, Cheetah. Someday he’ll be back,” one person wrote.

Another person wrote, “I bet it did. I’m sure it sucks sitting at home watching your old team win rings.”

Chiefs in Decent Shape at WR Heading Into 2025 NFL Draft

With less than a month remaining until the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the Chiefs wide receiver room overall is in a pretty good but not great standing.

When Rashee Rice fully recovers from his knee injury — which will be at some point during the 2025 season — he will be Kansas City’s WR1. Then there’s veteran Hollywood Brown and second-year wideout Xavier Worthy, who will use their speed to challenge defenses in the intermediate to deep parts of the field.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nikko Remigio, Skyy Moore, Tyquan Thornton, and Jason Brownlee round out the remainder of the receiver room.

As has been the case for many years now, the Chiefs are lacking a big-bodied X-receiver who can win with physicality in press coverage outside the numbers and in the red zone consistently. They could address that need via the draft, but will likely only do so if the value is too good to pass up.

As it currently stands, the Chiefs have eight draft picks:

Round 1, Pick 31

Round 2, Pick 63

Round 3, Pick 66 (via Tennessee)

Round 3, Pick 95

Round 4, Pick 133

Round 7, Pick 226 (via Carolina)

Round 7, Pick 251 (comp pick)

Round 7, Pick 257 (comp pick)

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. Central Time.