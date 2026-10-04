Hi, Subscriber

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football: Should You Pick up Ex-Chiefs WR on Waiver Wire?

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 16: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter of the game in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

There has been plenty of NFL rumors about former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s potential return, prompting fans to wonder if the star is worth picking up on your fantasy football waiver wire. Overall, the answer depends on your league structure, but most fans are better served to look in a different direction.

Unless you are playing in a dynasty league with a number of extra roster spots, Hill is not worth a waiver wire pickup. Consider that Hill only played four games for the Miami Dolphins in 2025.

The 32-year-old wide receiver did not participate in training camp or the preseason. If Hill does return to the NFL, it will mark more than one year since the wideout last played.

Hill’s last game came on September 29, 2025. For traditional fantasy football leagues, pass on Hill unless the star signs with an NFL team.

If Hill does sign with the Chiefs, the wideout could eventually have some fantasy value, but it is hard to imagine the star immediately jumping to the top of Kansas City’s depth chart.

Should You Pick Up Tyreek Hill in Fantasy Football If NFL Star Signs With the Chiefs?

Miami Dolphins
GettyMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 29: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins leaves the field following an injury during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on September 29, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Hill has been posting cryptic social media posts with videos showing himself running routes. Hill captioned one video as “feeling good, feeling great.”

Yet, there is a major difference from running routes in your backyard and attempting to get open against NFL cornerbacks, especially after a year-long layoff.

It could make a lot of sense for the Chiefs to make a run at Hill given the franchise has familiarity with the star playmaker. There is little risk in Kansas City taking a chance on Hill, other than potentially disrupting the offense of a winning team.

Even if Hill signed with the Chiefs, this does not make the wide receiver an immediate add in fantasy football.

Patrick Mahomes Was ‘Surprised’ by Tyreek Hill’s Negative Comments About Chiefs

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 23: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammate Patrick Mahomes #15 after scoring a 64 yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

It is worth noting that Hill’s exit from Kansas City was not exactly a clean breakup. During a 2022 podcast episode, Hill revealed complaints about his time with the Chiefs.

The comments even caught Patrick Mahomes by surprise given the playmaker’s success in Kanas City.

“I’m surprised a little just because I felt like we love Tyreek here,” Mahomes said at the time regarding Hill’s comments, per CBS Sports. “We’ve always loved him, we still love him.

“I saw him out at Formula 1 in Miami and everything like that, but I’m sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling. But definitely, I still love Tyreek. He’s a one-of-a-kind player.”

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

0 Comments

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football: Should You Pick up Ex-Chiefs WR on Waiver Wire?

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x