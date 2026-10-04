Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football: Should You Pick up Ex-Chiefs WR on Waiver Wire?

There has been plenty of NFL rumors about former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s potential return, prompting fans to wonder if the star is worth picking up on your fantasy football waiver wire. Overall, the answer depends on your league structure, but most fans are better served to look in a different direction.

Unless you are playing in a dynasty league with a number of extra roster spots, Hill is not worth a waiver wire pickup. Consider that Hill only played four games for the Miami Dolphins in 2025.

The 32-year-old wide receiver did not participate in training camp or the preseason. If Hill does return to the NFL, it will mark more than one year since the wideout last played.

Hill’s last game came on September 29, 2025. For traditional fantasy football leagues, pass on Hill unless the star signs with an NFL team.

If Hill does sign with the Chiefs, the wideout could eventually have some fantasy value, but it is hard to imagine the star immediately jumping to the top of Kansas City’s depth chart.

Should You Pick Up Tyreek Hill in Fantasy Football If NFL Star Signs With the Chiefs?

Hill has been posting cryptic social media posts with videos showing himself running routes. Hill captioned one video as “feeling good, feeling great.”

Yet, there is a major difference from running routes in your backyard and attempting to get open against NFL cornerbacks, especially after a year-long layoff.

It could make a lot of sense for the Chiefs to make a run at Hill given the franchise has familiarity with the star playmaker. There is little risk in Kansas City taking a chance on Hill, other than potentially disrupting the offense of a winning team.

Even if Hill signed with the Chiefs, this does not make the wide receiver an immediate add in fantasy football.

Patrick Mahomes Was ‘Surprised’ by Tyreek Hill’s Negative Comments About Chiefs

It is worth noting that Hill’s exit from Kansas City was not exactly a clean breakup. During a 2022 podcast episode, Hill revealed complaints about his time with the Chiefs.

The comments even caught Patrick Mahomes by surprise given the playmaker’s success in Kanas City.

“I’m surprised a little just because I felt like we love Tyreek here,” Mahomes said at the time regarding Hill’s comments, per CBS Sports. “We’ve always loved him, we still love him.

“I saw him out at Formula 1 in Miami and everything like that, but I’m sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling. But definitely, I still love Tyreek. He’s a one-of-a-kind player.”