Ex-Chiefs Star Tyreek Hill Named Fit For Rival

Former Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill could return to the AFC West, but not in the way quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company would prefer.

Mahomes thrived with Hill, whom the Miami Dolphins released this offseason. Hill remains a free agent, and Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay sees Hill as a fit for the Los Angeles Chargers, one of the Chiefs’ AFC West rivals.

“The football world is fixated on a potential reunion with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but Tyreek Hill could have an even larger impact for another AFC West contender,” Kay wrote. “The Los Angeles Chargers, looking to get over the Super Bowl hump as they gear up for Year 3 of the Jim Harbaugh era, should be in the market for Cheetah’s services.”

“The new regime kicked things off with back-to-back playoff appearances, but the Bolts haven’t won a postseason contest since 2018, haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 1994 and have never lifted the Lombardi Trophy,” Kay added. “Hill could change L.A.’s fortunes, helping the downtrodden organization finally break through and win it all.”

It’s not a result Chiefs fans would want to see, but Hill is “in the latter stages of his storied career,” as Kay put it. Hill only played four games last season with 21 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown before a knee injury ended his season.

For his career, Hill has 819 catches for 11,363 yards and 83 touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill Repeating Chiefs Tenure Would Be Daunting

If Hill were to join the Chiefs instead, it wouldn’t look close to what his first time with the team looked like.

A former fifth-round pick in 2016, Hill went to the Pro Bowl in every season of his time with the Chiefs until 2021. He caught 479 passes for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns in that span, and Hill became Mahomes’ go-to wide receiver.

They helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in the 2019 season, and that turned out to be the last for Mahomes and Hill together. Kansas City traded Hill to the Dolphins in 2022 for a first-round pick, and Hill continued stellar play in South Beach.

Hill made two more Pro Bowls with the Dolphins as he caught 340 passes for 4,733 yards and 27 touchdowns in four seasons with the team. He also played against the Chiefs once in the playoffs with the Dolphins during the 2023 season.

Chiefs Still in Search For WR With Tyreek Hill-Like Stature

Since Hill left Kansas City, Mahomes has enjoyed a wide receiver as dynamic as Hill.

That looks like the case for 2026 as well, with the Chiefs wide receiver room including Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton as the top three wideouts. Rice came close to 1,000 yards in 2023 with 938 yards and seven touchdowns that year, but he hasn’t played a full season since. Worthy has never caught more than 638 yards in a season, and Thornton has never tallied more than 438 yards in a year.

Fortunately for Mahomes, he still has longtime star tight end Travis Kelce to complement the receiving corps in the passing game.