Tyreek Hill Gets Signing Timeline Prediction Amid Likely Looming Suspension

Earlier this week, Tyreek Hill was found liable in civil court for two counts of battery and was made to pay his ex-wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill, $500,000 in compensatory damages, although was not awarded punitive damages by the six-person jury.

The court case arose from claims originally made back in 2024 by Vaccaro Hill, who accused the five-time All-Pro of domestic violence, including punching her in the stomach whilst she was pregnant with the pair’s child.

Now that the civil case is settled, the NFL will likely have to declare their judgement as to Hill’s potential incoming suspension. He is currently the subject of an ongoing investigation regarding a possible violation of the personal conduct policy.

Tyreek Hill Likely to Serve Suspension Before Signing with Team – Schultz

NFL insider Jordan Schultz said on The Ross Tucker Podcast on Oct. 16 that it was likely the NFL would suspend Tyreek Hill before he signs with a team.

“I don’t know if anything with Tyreek Hill is necessarily imminent”, Schultz said regarding the possibility of the receiver signing with an NFL team in the near future. “I think the legal process is going to play out, and in my opinion it’s more likely he’s suspended first before he signs…I don’t know if he’s going to sign this week or next week.”

How Long Could Tyreek Hill Be Suspended For?

Given Hill’s previous off-the-field issues, including an eerily similar situation with his then-pregnant girlfriend before he entered the league back in 2015, it is totally possible that his suspension exceeds the traditional minimum benchmark of six-games out for domestic violence and assault.

Although Schultz stated that Hill could sign in a few weeks or a month after getting suspended, it would seem very unlikely at this point the NFL could give the ex-Chiefs WR anything much less than eight games on the sidelines.

That number could even be as high as 10 games; which depending on when the adjudication is made could leave him with just a couple of games available in the regular season; or perhaps the rest of the football year.

Either way, at this point, it is looking more and more like the juice may not be worth the squeeze for the Chiefs to sign Hill unless he magically avoids a league suspension a la 2019.