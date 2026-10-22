Chiefs Face Potential Blow as Kenneth Walker’s Former Backfield Partner Nears Return for SNF

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III could face his former Seattle Seahawks backfield partner when the two teams meet on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 7.

Walker and Zach Charbonnet previously split carries in Seattle’s backfield before Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL during the Seahawks’ playoff run. The injury gave Walker a bigger role, and he went on to earn Super Bowl LX MVP honors after helping Seattle defeat the New England Patriots.

Now with Kansas City, Walker could see his former teammate return to action when the Chiefs visit Seattle on Sunday, October 25.

According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Charbonnet fully participated in Wednesday’s practice for the first time since opening his return-to-practice window on October 1.

The Seahawks still must activate the former second-round pick from the Reserve/PUP list before he can play, but the latest update marks a significant step in his recovery.

Seahawks Running Back Zach Charbonnet Takes Major Step Toward Week 7 Return

Charbonnet suffered his ACL injury during Seattle’s divisional-round playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers in January.

Before the injury, Walker and Charbonnet shared rushing duties throughout the 2025 season. Walker finished the regular season with 1,027 rushing yards, while Charbonnet recorded 730 yards and a team-high 12 rushing touchdowns.

With Charbonnet sidelined, Walker became Seattle’s primary running back for the remainder of the playoffs. He rushed for 135 yards against New England in Super Bowl LX, earning MVP honors in the Seahawks’ 29-13 victory.

Walker subsequently signed with Kansas City in free agency, leaving Charbonnet as one of Seattle’s returning options at running back.

Henderson shared Wednesday’s injury update on X.

“A notable step for Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet in his return from a torn ACL: Seattle listed him as a full participant for the first time since he retuned to practice on Oct. 1. He’d been listed as limited on every injury report from then until today.”

Seattle has struggled to establish its running game without either player this season. The Seahawks managed just 74 rushing yards against the Denver Broncos, while backfield fumbles contributed to their loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

Charbonnet’s return would provide another option for head coach Mike Macdonald as Seattle looks to end its two-game losing streak.

Andy Reid Praises Seahawks Defense Ahead of Chiefs’ Primetime Matchup

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While Seattle could receive help on offense, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also faces the challenge of preparing for one of the NFL’s top defenses.

The Seahawks enter Week 7 leading the league in yards allowed, surrendering an average of 237 yards per game.

During his Wednesday press conference, Reid praised Macdonald’s defensive scheme.

“They’re the best in the business right now,” Reid told reporters. “Mike does a nice job with the defense, and they have a good scheme; then they fly around. They believe in it, and they fly around. They aren’t a lot of hiccups on the back end. You see some teams where something goes on, and suddenly someone is popping free. You don’t see that with these guys.”

Seattle has recorded seven interceptions this season, with safety Julian Love and cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett each collecting multiple interceptions.

Reid explained how quarterback Patrick Mahomes must handle Seattle’s pre-snap disguises.

“You have to see it on your drop,” Reid said. “That’s all part of it. They do a good job of disguising and holding their looks; that’s being comfortable with the scheme.”

He also credited Seattle’s defensive line.

“They also have a good front,” Reid continued. “It kind of starts up there. They’re going to give you an honest look every snap.”

Chiefs Prepare for Kenneth Walker’s Return to Seattle on Sunday Night Football

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Sunday’s matchup will mark Walker’s first game against his former team since joining the Chiefs.

Kansas City will also have to contend with Seattle’s home-field advantage at Lumen Field.

Reid acknowledged the challenge of facing the defending Super Bowl champions on the road.

“We know they’ve got a good team, obviously, World Champs,” Reid said. “We know the environment of the 12th man… great atmosphere for football, great venue all the way around, and two good teams playing each other.”

The Chiefs will face the Seahawks on Sunday, October 25, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Central Time on “Sunday Night Football.”