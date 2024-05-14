Former Chiefs $30 Million WR Breaks Silence on Joining AFC Rival Bills

Free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on May 14.

MVS took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to getting to play with Bills quarterback Josh Allen now after playing with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

“Good things happen to good people! Earned not given. Prayers and no short cuts! Thankful for the journey,” he wrote.

MVS Had a Roller Coaster of a Journey With the Chiefs

In March 2022, Valdes-Scantling signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Chiefs, which was his first big NFL payday.

Unfortunately, MVS didn’t quite live up to the contract given to him by Kansas City.

His best game in a Chiefs uniform came against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game when he registered 6 catches on 8 targets for 116 yards and 1 touchdown. Outside of that game, he only had one other 100-yard game while in Kansas City.

During his two seasons with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, Valdes-Scantling recorded 63 receptions, 1,002 yards, and 3 touchdowns in 33 regular season games played, according to Pro Football Reference. In seven playoff games, he registered 15 catches, 250 yards, and 3 touchdowns.

Kansas City released Valdes-Scantling on February 28. The move was a salary cap maneuver, as releasing MVS saved the Chiefs $12 million against the cap.

Though the possibility did exist for Valdes-Scantling to rejoin the Chiefs later in the offseason on a cheaper deal, the additions of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown during free agency and Xavier Worthy in the Draft left no room for MVS on the roster given the aforementioned players’ skill sets.

Twitter/X Reacted to MVS Signing With the Bills

Users on X reacted to MVS signing with Buffalo.

“You had some of the biggest catches in the biggest moments. You came up big when it mattered and paved a way for the Chiefs to go back to back,” one user wrote. “Wish you luck in Buffalo!”

“So let me get this straight? The Bills traded with the Chiefs for Xavier Worthy, drafted Keon Coleman. And then said why don’t we sign MVS! Let’s see how this works out?” another user wrote.

“Bills clearly looking for a field stretcher. MVS, Chase Claypool and KJ Hamler will compete in camp,’ Michael F. Florio of NFL Media wrote. “Coleman, Shakir, Samuel still top 3 and all are currently good fantasy values! Plus, Kincaid remains likely top target.”

“Makes no sense. Two franchises who have storied histories of what they want in a WR let MVS go,” another user wrote. “The Bills let go of Diggs and think that MVS will fill a void? Do they know something the Packers and Chiefs don’t? I know it is a one year deal, but this “fit” is a head scratcher.”

“My immediate thought was that sucks for the Chiefs since now their best option for WR is a rookie untested in the NFL. Then I remembered Pat Mahomes could throw to a cardboard cutout and make it look like prime Jerry Rice,” another user wrote.