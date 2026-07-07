Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo With Daughter at Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wedding

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding brought many top figures from the world of entertainment and sports, including a special figure in Swift’s life.

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of late NBA star Kobe Bryant, shared some images from the wedding that she attended along with 23-year-old daughter Natalia. The posts captured some viral attention, a rare glimpse into the relatively private family’s life.

As People magazine reported, both Natalia and Vanessa Bryant shared posts of their preparation for the Kelce-Swift wedding.

“One day after the superstar couple’s New York City nuptials, the mother-daughter duo gave their followers on social media a sneak peek at their outfits,” the report noted. “Natalia, 23, showed off her royal blue dress in a carousel on Instagram that she captioned, ‘Something blue.’ ”

“Meanwhile, Vanessa, 44, posted a smiling selfie with Natalia that she captioned, ‘T&T 🫶🏽’ ”

As the People magazine report added, Swift made a special connection with the Bryant family during her tour stops in Los Angeles.

“Natalia and Vanessa have a long history with Swift. In 2015, the singer brought out Vanessa’s late husband, Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, as a surprise guest at her concert,” the report noted.

Swift later brought the couple’s other daughter, Gianna, on stage during her Eras Tour concert stop in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant had offered praise for Swift, comparing her killer instinct to his own.

“You can’t have that level of consistent success and not be a killer. It’s impossible,” Bryant said, via People.