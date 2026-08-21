Veteran Chiefs Edge Rusher’s Value ‘Skyrocketing’ After Ashton Gillotte Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs brought back Super Bowl champion Emmanuel Ogbah this offseason to provide some depth in their edge-rushing group, but he could instead step into a major role after a training camp injury.

The Chiefs face an uncertain future with Ashton Gillotte, who could miss the start of the regular season after he ruptured his plantar fascia this week. The Chiefs have not given a specific timetable for his return, which could push Ogbah from a fringe roster candidate into a key member of the defense.

Emmanuel Ogbah’s Stock Rising During Preseason

SI.com writer Joshua Schulman broke down the options the Chiefs have to replace Gillotte if he should miss the start of the regular season, noting that 2019 Super Bowl champ Ogbah is in the mix.

“The Chiefs also made a move that could prove to be valuable by signing 2019 Super Bowl champion Emmanuel Ogbah,” Schulman wrote. “He’s currently buried at the bottom of the depth chart while working his way back into football shape after signing just a week ago, but his chances of making the 53-man roster skyrocketed Thursday.”

SI.com’s Joshua Brisco had originally listed Ogbah as the last edge rusher on the roster, just ahead of Vincent Anthony, Tyreke Smith, and Anthony Dunn. He listed Gillotte as a starter alongside every-down player George Karlaftis.

Brisco noted that Ogbah was originally below the cut line until another injury pushed him onto the 53-man roster.

“Ethan Downs was a contender for the Chiefs’ fifth defensive end spot before being placed on injured reserve in the early days of training camp,” Brisoc wrote. “After none of the Chiefs’ other young edge defenders stood out at camp, Kansas City reunited with veteran Emmanuel Ogbah, penciling him in as KC’s new DE5.”

Andy Reid Gave Update on Ashton Gillotte Timeline

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been a bit light on injury details through training camp and the start of the regular season, but said the team expected Gillotte to return along with some other banged-up members of the defense.