Ex-Chief With 2 Super Bowl Rings Gets Unexpected Look From Rival Raiders

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling could find his next NFL opportunity with a familiar AFC West opponent.

The Las Vegas Raiders worked out Valdes-Scantling along with several other players on September 3, according to NFL insider Ari Meirov. The workout comes just days after the Dallas Cowboys released the two-time Super Bowl champion.

“The #Raiders worked out a bunch of players today, including: G Evan Neal, DE BJ Ojulari, DE Azeez Ojulari, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling,” Meirov reported.

Valdes-Scantling, 31, spent two seasons with Kansas City and played a role in both of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl championships during that stretch. If Las Vegas signs him, he would return to the AFC West and potentially face his former team twice during the 2026 season.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Gets Raiders Look After Cowboys Decision

Valdes-Scantling signed a one-year deal with Dallas in April but faced a crowded competition at wide receiver.

The Cowboys entered the season with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy among their top options, along with KaVontae Turpin, Camden Brown and Jonathan Mingo competing for roles. Dallas released Valdes-Scantling on August 30.

He split the 2025 season between the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers, appearing in five games for each team. Valdes-Scantling recorded four receptions for 40 yards with San Francisco before catching 10 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown with Pittsburgh.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2018, Valdes-Scantling has 219 career receptions for 3,686 yards and 21 touchdowns. According to Spotrac, he has earned more than $29.4 million during his eight NFL seasons.

Las Vegas could also have an immediate need at the position.

The Raiders placed wide receiver Dont’e Thornton on injured reserve after an undisclosed training camp injury caused him to miss the final two preseason games. The move will keep Thornton out for at least the first four games of the regular season.

Las Vegas currently has five wide receivers on its active roster, and only two have previously recorded a 300-yard receiving season in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes Credited Former Chiefs WR for Crucial Super Bowl Idea

Valdes-Scantling’s time in Kansas City included more than his receiving numbers.

Patrick Mahomes revealed on “The Peter King Podcast” in 2024 that Valdes-Scantling suggested the play that ultimately resulted in Mecole Hardman’s game-winning touchdown reception against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

“It was actually MVS that came up to the huddle on the side and kind of said, ‘Hey, let’s go slide keys,’” Mahomes said.

Mahomes explained why the suggestion stood out.

“Which is wild because it’s not really a play designed for him; it’s a play designed for Travis [Kelce] and Rashee [Rice],” Mahomes said. “When he said it, it clicked for me; I was like, ‘That’s it. That’s perfect.’”

Valdes-Scantling joined Kansas City on a three-year, $30 million contract in 2022. The Chiefs released him following their second consecutive Super Bowl championship in February 2024.