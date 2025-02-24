Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Calls for KC to Draft Former Texas Teammate

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy, a former Texas Longhorn, took to X on February 24 to pitch the idea of the Chiefs drafting one of his former Texas teammates.

“Jahdae Barron to the chiefs,” Worthy wrote. He also ended his post with the salute emoji.

Barron, 23, won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2024, which is given annually to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability, and character. He was the third Longhorn ever to win the award and the first since 2006.

In 13 games played last season, Barron allowed 32 receptions on 57 targets — a 56 percent completion percentage — for 251 yards and didn’t allow any touchdowns, according to PFF. Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 200 pounds, Barron helped lead a Texas defense that gave up the seventh-fewest passing yards per game in the country last season (173.8) and the third-fewest points per game, per ESPN.

NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zeirlein created Barron’s prospect profile for the NFL’s official website and had many good things to say about one of the top defensive back prospects in this year’s draft class.

“Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season,” Zierlein wrote. “Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone. However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man. Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety.”

Could Chiefs Justify Drafting Jahdae Barron?

Because of his versatility and high football IQ, Barron perfectly fits the mold of a player who would shine in a Steve Spagnuolo-led Chiefs defense. He would be a Day 1 starter in Kansas City and would supplant Chamarri Conner as the team’s primary nickel CB. He could potentially rotate in with the safeties as well if he showed an ability to learn multiple positions quickly in the NFL.

The biggest challenge for Kansas City would be getting into a high enough draft position to select Barron. He is considered one of the top prospects at his position and thus is projected to be a first-round draft pick in April.

Though it’s possible Chiefs general manager Brett Veach could trade up high enough to select Barron, it would be hard to justify making that move given that CB isn’t a top need for the team this offseason. But that could change depending on how free agency shakes out for the Chiefs.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The three-day event will begin on Thursday, April 24, and end on Saturday, April 26. The Chiefs currently have six selections in this year’s draft (Round 1: 31st, Round 2: 63rd, Round 3: 66th and 95th, Round 4: 132nd, Round 7: 256th).

The draft will be available to watch on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.