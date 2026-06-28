Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes Get Major WR News Ahead of Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs can’t afford any injuries or other setbacks to a thin wide receiver room ahead of the regular season, which renders any news involving Xavier Worthy and/or Rashee Rice considerable.

Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports reported on Sunday, June 28 that the team continues approaching Worthy’s offseason with extreme caution after injuries derailed his 2025 campaign starting with an on-field collision with tight end Travis Kelce via a crossing route during the team’s Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“Worthy was still spotted in a yellow non-contact jersey during mandatory minicamp,” Goldman wrote. “Worthy played through the 2025 season with a torn shoulder labrum and also suffered an ankle injury.”

Xavier Worthy Proven Standout Performer During Offseason Work Thus Far

A first-round pick out of Texas entering just his third NFL campaign, Worthy’s production dipped across 14 games played in 2025 as opposed to 17 appearances during his rookie season. He started 13 times both years.

The 23-year-old WR tallied 42 catches, 532 yards and one TD in 2025 as compared to 59 receptions, 638 yards and six scores the campaign prior.

That said, Worthy has been better than good through offseason workouts to this point, even though his physical health remains a point of some concern for the coaching staff.

“He looked good during minicamp practices and was named the unofficial MVP of Phase III by The Athletic’s Jesse Newell,” Goldman wrote of Worthy. “The Chiefs will want to make sure he is 100 [percent] before removing the non-contact jersey. Look for it to potentially remain on at the start of training camp, with Worthy participating fully by the time the preseason arrives.”

Meanwhile, Rice continues to rehabilitate his injured knee following a surgery in mid-May just before he entered a Texas jail cell for 30 days due to a violation of his probation. He did not suffer complications to the knee during his incarceration and could be back to full health by the time training camp starts in late July.

Even if he isn’t, Rice is likely to get some run during preseason games in August assuming no major setbacks in the interim.

Patrick Mahomes Coming Along From Knee Injury, Still Not Full-Go for Contact Drills

Finally, quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues rehabbing his torn ACL/LCL from Week 15 against the Chargers last December.

Goldman also noted Mahomes’ status on Sunday.

“The latest reports indicate that once Mahomes is fully cleared, there’s no putting the genie back in the bottle. That means Kansas City might want to be cautious about the timing of full clearance,” Goldman reported. “The goal appears to be full clearance by the beginning of camp and participation in at least one preseason game, though it remains to be seen how comfortable the Chiefs feel putting Mahomes out there during exhibition play.”

Mahomes has yet to take part in any 11-on-11 drills in practice, as Kansas City has avoided allowing any contact between defenders and the QB to this point in the summer.