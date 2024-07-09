Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy’s Grand Proposal to Track Star Tia Jones [Video]

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is making the most of his offseason before training camp kicks off later this month.

The Chiefs’ first-round pick from the 2024 NFL draft popped the question to his girlfriend, Tia Jones, an accomplished track and field athlete, on Tuesday, July 9. Worthy, who signed a four-year, $13.79 million contract with Kansas City, wasted no expense on the epic beach proposal.

The couple posted a video of the momentous occasion on Instagram. Worthy set up a massive heart made up of roses in between huge white block letters that read, “MARRY ME.” After Jones walked down a rose petal and candlelit aisle, Worthy, dressed in all white, got down on one knee and proposed with a massive diamond ring.

Worthy, who broke the record for the fasted 40-yard dash (4.21 seconds) in NFL Combine history, and Jones, who competes in hurdling and sprinting events, make one speedy couple. Several of Worthy’s teammates commented on the wide receiver’s proposal video. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wrote, “Congratulations!!! 👏🏻👏🏻,” while veteran wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown added, “Congrats my boy.”

Congratulatory messages poured in from around the league, as well. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson commented, “Happy for you dude 💯.” Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell wrote, “man why tf my eye sweating.”

Sprinter Gabby Thomas, who will represent the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics wrote, “Omg @tia.ajones you deserve this!! Congrats to the worthys!!!! 🍾😍👏🏽👏🏽.”

Tia Jones, Who Competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials, Purchased a Home With Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy



Just a week before Worthy proposed, the couple made a major purchase together. They announced the big news on Instagram. “We are home owners 🏡🔑,” they captioned the post.

“Super blessed to be able to experience buying a home with the person you love!! Nothing more important than family and building a foundation!”

Jones, working way back from an ACL injury, recently competed in the 100-meter hurdles at the Olympic Trials. NBC reported, “Jones has experienced a turbulent 2024. In February, she matched the indoor 60m hurdles world record of 7.67 seconds at the USATF Indoor Championships. But in that same meet, she collided with the crash pads and suffered an ACL injury that kept her out of World Indoors.

“Jones returned to the track in May in time to compete at these Trials. With the fourth-place finish, she moves onto the semifinal.” However, Jones failed to make the U.S. Team for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Chiefs News: Head Coach Andy Reid Isn’t Too Concerned With Xavier Worthy’s Injury



While not as severe as what his fiancée endured, Worthy is also working his way back from injury this summer. The 21-year-old missed almost the entirety of organized team activities and all of mandatory minicamp after tweaking his hamstring.

Worthy missed out on valuable time to build up a rapport with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however, head coach Andy Reid didn’t seem too concerned. He’s happy with the rookie’s progress thus far.

“What we saw was somebody that was smart, (he) understood what was being thrown at him,” Reid told reporters on May 21. “Then, somebody that can run pretty fast. We just basically got through the introduction stuff to him. He was only out there for a day and a half, but he got a nice introduction to things.”

“When he gets back, we’ll take it from there,” Reid continued. “He’s a smart kid, he’s got a good feel for things, comes from a good system. He’s done a few of the things we’ve done in college, so he’ll just work through that and I think we’ll be alright. He’ll get enough reps as we go.”

During his three years at Texas, Worthy recorded 97 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. His 2,755 receiving yards ranks fourth all-time in school history. His 26 receiving touchdowns rank third all-time at Texas.