Chiefs Get Critical Update On Xavier Worthy After Friday Arrest

The Kansas City Chiefs are likely closely following the unfolding situation concerning wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, who was arrested on Friday and held in county jail.

Sportsnet reports that, “Williamson County online jail records Saturday showed that Worthy was arrested Friday by deputies and held in the county jail on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded, or choking in common terms.”

Xavier Worthy Gets Important Update After Arrest

However, important news broken on Saturday afternoon, noting that the former first round receiver will not be charged after his arrest the day prior, per the Austin American-Statesman.

Tyler J Davis and Claire Osborn write that the District Attorney for Williamson County; where Worthy was originally arrested and held in jail; Shawn Dick, has not accepted the case, with the following email being sent from his office.

“After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time pending completion of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation.”

“We will continue to evaluate the case. As is our practice with all declines, should you develop additional information indicative of probable cause in this case, our office will consider that information and may present the case at that time to a Williamson County Grand Jury.”

More to follow…