Xavier Worthy Makes Young Fan’s Day With Special Gift Before Chiefs Final Day of Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is continuing a special training camp tradition.

For the second consecutive year, Worthy surprised a young Chiefs fan with a PlayStation 5 gaming console during training camp on August 20. According to Chiefs reporter Farzin Vousoughian, Worthy went to his car before practice, retrieved the PS5 and personally gave it to the fan.

Worthy also signed the young fan’s jersey during the interaction.

“Xavier Worthy went to his car right before practice to get his PS5 and gave it away to a young fan. Second year in a row he did this,” Vousoughian wrote on X alongside video of the moment.

Worthy previously gave a PS5 to a young fan at Chiefs training camp last year, making the gesture a two-year tradition for the former first-round pick.

The moment came as Worthy prepares for his third NFL season and looks to put an injury-plagued 2025 campaign behind him.

Xavier Worthy Looking for Bounce-Back Season With Chiefs

Kansas City took Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft after his college career at Texas. His speed immediately made him one of the most intriguing additions to Patrick Mahomes’ offense.

Worthy finished his rookie regular season with 59 catches for 638 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He added 104 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

His biggest performance came in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite Kansas City’s 40-22 loss, Worthy caught all eight of his targets for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Expectations increased entering his second season, but Worthy’s year took a difficult turn almost immediately.

Worthy suffered a dislocated right shoulder and torn labrum after colliding with Travis Kelce during Kansas City’s Week 1 loss. He missed the following two games before returning to the lineup.

He ultimately appeared in 14 regular-season games and finished with 42 catches for 532 yards and one touchdown. Worthy also contributed 87 rushing yards.

Kansas City is now attempting to rebound from a 6-11 season that saw the Chiefs miss the playoffs for the first time since Mahomes became the team’s starting quarterback.

Analyst Says Xavier Worthy Still Has Something to Prove

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While Worthy enters 2026 healthy, PFN analyst Ian Cummings recently identified him as one of the receivers he has concerns about heading into the season.

“I do have major concerns about Xavier Worthy’s ability,” Cummings said on PFN’s “The Hot List.” “And coming out of college, right, he had the 4.21 speed. He broke the 40-yard dash record, but he also was a featherweight prospect who definitely had inconsistencies dealing with physicality both at stems and at the catch point.”

Cummings believes Worthy’s speed remains a significant weapon but wants to see him develop other parts of his game.

“The opportunity is still going to be there for Xavier Worthy, but in my opinion, the archetypal skill set, I still have a lot of questions about the catch point ability,” Cummings said. “And I think that the deterioration that we’ve seen from a conversion standpoint is troubling to say the least. So he’s got the speed, he’s got the upside, but I need to see more.”