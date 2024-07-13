Could Legendary QB & Super Bowl Champion Join Raiders Next Season?

No matter how many times Davante Adams squashes any rumors that he wants to leave the Las Vegas Raiders, the New York Jets don’t seem to listen. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been very vocal about wanting to play with the star wide receiver again and doubled down recently while suggesting the two will be on the same time again.

“I love Davante Adams, I can’t wait to play with him … again,” Rodgers said at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament on July 11, per Vegas Sports Today.

Rodgers likely meant that he’d like to play with Adams on the Jets but what about the Raiders? New York has had one of the most dysfunctional franchises in the NFL for years and there will likely be major coaching changes if the team misses the playoffs once again. If Rodgers isn’t good enough to get the team to the playoffs, they may want to consider embracing a rebuild.

It’s no secret that Adams wanted Rodgers on the Raiders before he was traded to the Jets. The team also has Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator, who spent several years working with Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers. He also recently praised the coach. The Raiders were a better team than the Jets last season and have very appealing weapons on offense.

If the Jets decide to rebuild but Rodgers isn’t ready to retire after the 2024 season, the Raiders would make sense as a destination.

Davante Adams Doesn’t Plan to Leave Las Vegas Raiders

Rodgers is manifesting a trade that sends Adams to the Jets but it seems unlikely to happen. The wide receiver recently admitted that the quarterback is still recruiting him but he’s made it clear that it’s not happening.

“He’s in the ear, that’s for sure, he’s in the ear,” Adams said on the July 9 episode of “Up & Adams.” “But it’s not as easy. Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this and that.

“But like I said, I’m a Raider, and he knows that.”

The last two seasons haven’t gone well for the Raiders since Adams joined the team but it hasn’t been much better for the Jets. Rodgers is an upgrade at quarterback but New York has far bigger issues.

Would Aaron Rodgers Want to Play in Las Vegas?

Rodgers is under until after the 2025 season so if the Raiders wanted him next year, they’d have to trade for him. He’ll be 41 at that point so his trade value likely wouldn’t be high. However, Rodgers would retire before playing for a team he doesn’t want to.

Luckily, the Raiders would be appealing to him. Antonio Pierce is an exciting head coach and Rodgers would be able to reunite with Adams and Getsy. The team has a solid offensive line with young talent that’s only getting better.

He’d be able to play with two exciting young tight ends in Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers. That’s not to mention that Jakobi Meyers is a very good No. 2 wide receiver. Now, Rodgers might not appeal much to the Raiders due to his age but if they can’t draft a potential franchise quarterback, he’s about as good of a stopgap option that they could find.