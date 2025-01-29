Raiders Predicted to Add 2 Legendary QBs if Unique Scenario Plays Out

Brighter days are ahead for the Las Vegas Raiders with Pete Carroll taking over at head coach but how far the team can go will depend on who the quarterback is. The draft would be the ideal way to address the position but the 2025 class is considered to be one of the weaker ones.

That could lead the Raiders to look at free agency. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is the best option but he’ll be expensive. Ben Solak of ESPN predicted several quarterback scenarios.

He believes that if Darnold were to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, this would lead the Raiders to signing Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson on one-year contracts.

“I’m not totally sure I buy the idea that Wilson and Pete Carroll would welcome a reunion in Las Vegas, but it would be great for content, so I’ll allow it here,” Solak wrote in a Jan. 28 column. “Wilson was not enough of a bridge QB for the Steelers this season, and given his below-average caliber of play, he should not be enough for the Raiders either. With Rodgers and Wilson on one-year deals, though, the likelihood for functional quarterbacking doubles (and the potential for preposterous locker room hijinks increases by a factor of 10).”

Would Russell Wilson & Aaron Rodgers Work on Same Team?

Neither Rodgers nor Wilson have had to be bench players in over a decade. The two have 20 Pro Bowls combined and will likely be in the Hall of Fame one day.

Having them on the same roster would certainly draw a lot of eyeballs to the Raiders. However, it could potentially cause a very toxic situation.

The team can only play one quarterback at a time. Neither Wilson nor Rodgers are going to sign up for a situation where they have a high chance of being on the bench. In the event the Raiders actually did decide to sign both quarterbacks, they would battle for the starting job in training camp and whoever lost would likely get cut.

Raiders to Build Around QB

The Raiders will explore many options at quarterback and luckily for them, they have Tom Brady to help. He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks ever and Carroll plans to utilize him to help find one.

“I would add to that that it’s our mission to build this football team up around the quarterback position,” Carroll said during his Jan. 27 press conference. “We happen to have the greatest of all time to help us, and to see clearly, and we’re going to lean on Tom as much as we possibly can for his insights because nobody has the insights he has. He’s that unique. But the quarterback position is one of the positions on the team, and we’ve got to make it all fit together well.

“I’ve had pretty good success with my quarterback in the past, going all the way back to college days and they’ve all turned out to be really extraordinary members of our club. There’s a way to embrace the challenge that the quarterback has from the rest of the football team as well. We need to support our guy, and we need to do what we can to make that work. It’s really about making a great football team around the quarterback position.”