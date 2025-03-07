Hi, Subscriber

Raiders Predicted to Pair Highly Touted Rookie With Legendary QB in 2025

  • 47 Shares
  • Updated
pete carroll
Getty
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.

Things are looking up for the Las Vegas Raiders under new head coach Pete Carroll but the team isn’t going to go far without an upgrade at quarterback. The team tried and failed to trade for Matthew Stafford and there aren’t many great options out there.

This could lead to the Raiders evaluating one of the more polarizing quarterbacks available. Aaron Rodgers is destined for the Hall of Fame and will be a free agent this offseason. Las Vegas hasn’t seemed to show much interest but defensive end Maxx Crosby recently stated that he’s hoping the team signs him.

Dan Pizzuta of The 33rd Team recently predicted that the Raiders will sign Rodgers and pair him with a rookie.

“After the Raiders pushed hard for Stafford — with a might-or-might-not-have-been-purposeful meeting between the quarterback and Tom Brady in Montana — Rodgers could be a natural pivot option for Las Vegas,” Pizzuta wrote in a March 4 column. “With the game of quarterback musical chairs playing out, this could be one of very few options for Rodgers.

“Pete Carroll has enough juice as a head coach that whatever comes with Rodgers could be handled and the 41-year-old quarterback could fit with in Chip Kelly’s offense. Rodgers wants to live in shotgun and get the ball out quickly, two things likely to mesh with Kelly’s offense. Now Kelly has gone hurry up often and would likely want to continue to do so and there could be some compromise in the pace to the line and how Rodgers wants to control the line of scrimmage once he gets there.”

Raiders Could Pair Rodgers With Shedeur Sanders

Rodgers isn’t that appealing for the Raiders in a vacuum. However, pairing him with a rookie makes some sense. Part of Pizzuta’s Rodgers prediction also included the team drafting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“Signing Rodgers could give the Raiders a veteran option while they hope to find something in the draft,” Pizzuta wrote. “Reports suggest there is a widening gap between Ward and Sanders after the NFL Combine. Sanders isn’t the type of quarterback who would usually need to sit but learning from Rodgers in this type of offense could be beneficial.

“Sanders used a high rate of early down passes at or behind the line of scrimmage (his 41.2 percent rate was the second-highest among all 119 qualified college quarterbacks, per TruMedia) and throwing him in a Kelly offense behind Rodgers could allow him to learn how to make the best use of those plays while opening up more plays off them.”

Would Sanders & Rodgers Pairing Work?

Putting Sanders and Rodgers together would be very interesting. Both quarterbacks are massive stars and a lot of fans don’t like them for their personalities. Rodgers may be able to relate to the amount of scrutiny that Sanders has gone through.

He was once supposed to be a top-five pick quarterback who fell to the back half of the second round during the pre-draft process. Sanders is also such a big name that it’ll be hard to sit him behind a veteran who doesn’t have the accolades that Rodgers does. If the Raiders do plan to go after Sanders but don’t want him to start as a rookie, Rodgers actually would make some sense.

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Las Vegas Raiders Players

Ameer Abdullah's headshot A. Abdullah
David Agoha's headshot D. Agoha
Gottlieb Ayedze's headshot G. Ayedze
Alex Bachman's headshot A. Bachman
Jakorian Bennett's headshot J. Bennett
Jacob Bobenmoyer's headshot J. Bobenmoyer
Brock Bowers's headshot B. Bowers
Carter Bradley's headshot C. Bradley
Harrison Bryant's headshot H. Bryant
Amari Burney's headshot A. Burney
Matthew Butler's headshot M. Butler
Adam Butler's headshot A. Butler
Alex Cappa's headshot A. Cappa
Daniel Carlson's headshot D. Carlson
Andre Carter's headshot A. Carter
Zach Carter's headshot Z. Carter
K'Lavon Chaisson's headshot K. Chaisson
AJ Cole's headshot A. Cole
Chris Collier's headshot C. Collier
Maxx Crosby's headshot M. Crosby
Divine Deablo's headshot D. Deablo
M.J. Devonshire's headshot M. Devonshire
Tommy Eichenberg's headshot T. Eichenberg
Marcus Epps's headshot M. Epps
Jeff Foreman's headshot J. Foreman
Tomari Fox's headshot T. Fox
Amari Gainer's headshot A. Gainer
Delmar Glaze's headshot D. Glaze
Thomas Harper's headshot T. Harper
Nate Hobbs's headshot N. Hobbs
Darnay Holmes's headshot D. Holmes
Shedrick Jackson's headshot S. Jackson
Andre James's headshot A. James
John Jenkins's headshot J. Jenkins
Jack Jones's headshot J. Jones
Chandler Jones's headshot C. Jones
Kyu Kelly's headshot K. Kelly
Ramel Keyton's headshot R. Keyton
Malcolm Koonce's headshot M. Koonce
Dylan Laube's headshot D. Laube
Jonah Laulu's headshot J. Laulu
Tyler Manoa's headshot T. Manoa
Terrace Marshall's headshot T. Marshall
Luke Masterson's headshot L. Masterson
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Kana'i Mauga's headshot K. Mauga
Michael Mayer's headshot M. Mayer
Tyreik McAllister's headshot T. McAllister
Sincere McCormick's headshot S. McCormick
Jordan Meredith's headshot J. Meredith
Jakobi Meyers's headshot J. Meyers
Kolton Miller's headshot K. Miller
Jackson Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Tre'von Moehrig's headshot T. Moehrig
Thayer Munford's headshot T. Munford
Aidan O'Connell's headshot A. O'Connell
Ovie Oghoufo's headshot O. Oghoufo
Dylan Parham's headshot D. Parham
Andrus Peat's headshot A. Peat
Kyle Philips's headshot K. Philips
Isaiah Pola-Mao's headshot I. Pola-Mao
Jackson Powers-Johnson's headshot J. Powers-Johnson
Will Putnam's headshot W. Putnam
Decamerion Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Desmond Ridder's headshot D. Ridder
Janarius Robinson's headshot J. Robinson
Justin Shorter's headshot J. Shorter
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Charles Snowden's headshot C. Snowden
Robert Spillane's headshot R. Spillane
Isaiah Spiller's headshot I. Spiller
Trey Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Tre Tucker's headshot T. Tucker
DJ Turner's headshot D. Turner
Dalton Wagner's headshot D. Wagner
Sam Webb's headshot S. Webb
Zamir White's headshot Z. White
Cody Whitehair's headshot C. Whitehair
Kristian Wilkerson's headshot K. Wilkerson
Christian Wilkins's headshot C. Wilkins
Tyree Wilson's headshot T. Wilson

Comments

Raiders Predicted to Pair Highly Touted Rookie With Legendary QB in 2025

Notify of
1 Comment
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x