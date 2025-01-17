Hi, Subscriber

Multiple Reporters Call Out Adam Schefter Over ‘Ridiculous’ Raiders Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
adam schefter
Getty
ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Last offseason, there were many rumblings that the Las Vegas Raiders wanted to draft former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. He was recruited by former head coach Antonio Pierce at Arizona State and the two had a close relationship.

Even Daniels was hinting that he wanted to play in Las Vegas. However, the Washington Commanders held the No. 2 pick in the draft and locked in on Daniels early in the process. Despite that, there were multiple reports that said that former general manager Tom Telesco at least attempted to trade with the Commanders.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is now coming out and reporting that the Raiders never actually called Washington about a deal.

“Jayden Daniels is one of these generational quarterbacks. You’re not finding that guy in the draft this year, and you don’t even have the draft pick to do it,” Schefter said on the “Adam Schefter Podcast.

“By the way, that’s why last year, it’s why the Raiders had such an interest in trying to see if they could trade for Jayden Daniels,” Schefter continued. “But by the way, matter of fact, they never made the call at all. They never even tried to get that trade done. A lot of speculation about it. More in the media than within the teams themselves. The Raiders never called about Jayden Daniels.”

Multiple Reporters Dispute Schefter’s Claim

Schefter is a longtime NFL reporter and is one of the most connected journalists in the NFL. However, a couple of Raiders beat writers are saying that Schefter is wrong.

“Not true,” The Athletic’s Vic Tafur said of Schefter’s comments on X. “We’ve reported all year that Raiders tried and were told Washington wasn’t dealing. That was and is accurate.”

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal referred to Schefter’s report as “ridiculous” and “100 percent not true.

Bonsignore and Tafur are both in the Raiders building throughout the season and should have some strong insight on the topic. It’s worth noting that Schefter did say that the Raiders were very interested in Daniels so it seems odd that they wouldn’t have at least called to see if the Commanders could be swayed to make a trade.

What Could’ve Been

Regardless of which report is accurate, the Raiders certainly missed out on a potential franchise-changing quarterback. Daniels helped get the Commanders from a 4-13 season in 2023 to 12-5 this year and won a playoff game.

He started in all 17 games and threw for 25 touchdowns with just nine interceptions while rushing for another six touchdowns. He’s likely to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year and his future is very bright.

Had the Raiders been able to trade up and get him, the franchise would look completely different. Pierce and Telesco likely keep their jobs and perhaps Las Vegas could’ve been closer to a playoff team. The Raiders may have also been able to seal the deal with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who is calling plays for Daniels in Washington right now. Alas, the Raiders couldn’t make it happen and have one of the most dire quarterback situations in the NFL right now.

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Las Vegas Raiders Players

Ameer Abdullah's headshot A. Abdullah
David Agoha's headshot D. Agoha
Gottlieb Ayedze's headshot G. Ayedze
Jakorian Bennett's headshot J. Bennett
Jacob Bobenmoyer's headshot J. Bobenmoyer
Brock Bowers's headshot B. Bowers
Carter Bradley's headshot C. Bradley
Harrison Bryant's headshot H. Bryant
Amari Burney's headshot A. Burney
Matthew Butler's headshot M. Butler
Adam Butler's headshot A. Butler
Daniel Carlson's headshot D. Carlson
Andre Carter's headshot A. Carter
Zach Carter's headshot Z. Carter
K'Lavon Chaisson's headshot K. Chaisson
AJ Cole's headshot A. Cole
Chris Collier's headshot C. Collier
Maxx Crosby's headshot M. Crosby
Divine Deablo's headshot D. Deablo
M.J. Devonshire's headshot M. Devonshire
Tommy Eichenberg's headshot T. Eichenberg
Marcus Epps's headshot M. Epps
Jeff Foreman's headshot J. Foreman
Tomari Fox's headshot T. Fox
Amari Gainer's headshot A. Gainer
Delmar Glaze's headshot D. Glaze
Thomas Harper's headshot T. Harper
Nate Hobbs's headshot N. Hobbs
Darnay Holmes's headshot D. Holmes
Keenan Isaac's headshot K. Isaac
Shedrick Jackson's headshot S. Jackson
Andre James's headshot A. James
John Jenkins's headshot J. Jenkins
Jack Jones's headshot J. Jones
Chandler Jones's headshot C. Jones
Kyu Kelly's headshot K. Kelly
Ramel Keyton's headshot R. Keyton
Malcolm Koonce's headshot M. Koonce
Dylan Laube's headshot D. Laube
Jonah Laulu's headshot J. Laulu
Tyler Manoa's headshot T. Manoa
Terrace Marshall's headshot T. Marshall
Luke Masterson's headshot L. Masterson
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Kana'i Mauga's headshot K. Mauga
Michael Mayer's headshot M. Mayer
Tyreik McAllister's headshot T. McAllister
Sincere McCormick's headshot S. McCormick
Jordan Meredith's headshot J. Meredith
Jakobi Meyers's headshot J. Meyers
Kolton Miller's headshot K. Miller
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Jackson Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Tre'von Moehrig's headshot T. Moehrig
Thayer Munford's headshot T. Munford
Aidan O'Connell's headshot A. O'Connell
Ovie Oghoufo's headshot O. Oghoufo
Dylan Parham's headshot D. Parham
Andrus Peat's headshot A. Peat
Isaiah Pola-Mao's headshot I. Pola-Mao
Jackson Powers-Johnson's headshot J. Powers-Johnson
Will Putnam's headshot W. Putnam
Decamerion Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Desmond Ridder's headshot D. Ridder
Janarius Robinson's headshot J. Robinson
Justin Shorter's headshot J. Shorter
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Charles Snowden's headshot C. Snowden
Robert Spillane's headshot R. Spillane
Isaiah Spiller's headshot I. Spiller
Trey Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Tre Tucker's headshot T. Tucker
DJ Turner's headshot D. Turner
Dalton Wagner's headshot D. Wagner
Sam Webb's headshot S. Webb
Zamir White's headshot Z. White
Cody Whitehair's headshot C. Whitehair
Kristian Wilkerson's headshot K. Wilkerson
Christian Wilkins's headshot C. Wilkins
Tyree Wilson's headshot T. Wilson

Comments

Multiple Reporters Call Out Adam Schefter Over ‘Ridiculous’ Raiders Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x