Insider Gives Clear Outlook on Maxx Crosby’s Raiders Future

The future of Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby will be at the center of speculation for at least the first half of the 2026 NFL season, leading up to the trade deadline. If the Silver and Black struggle out of the gate, that speculation will only get louder.

Now, the team could quiet all that down by winning games and putting themselves in the playoff picture. Nonetheless, Crosby appears to be committed to Las Vegas after the failed trade that would’ve sent the veteran to the Baltimore Ravens.

On the Aug. 10 edition of “The Pat McAfee Show,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared an outlook on Crosby’s future with the Silver and Black.

“I think the real question with Maxx Crosby and his future in Vegas comes down to what happens if this team doesn’t perform well,” Schefter said. “What if there’s a contender out there before the trade deadline that wants to beef up its pass rush? Could we see a team later this season, if the Raiders‘ season is slipping away, make a run at Maxx Crosby? I could see that being a possibility in October. I see that.”

Last season, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense for the Raiders, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

Adam Schefter Sees No Surprise Trade Offer Coming Right Now

While Crosby appears to be healthy for Las Vegas, Schefter noted that he doesn’t see any surprise trade involving the pass rusher ahead of the 2026 season.

“Right now, no,” Schefter added. “Maxx wants to be there, and I just think he’s worked up. He’s intense. He wound up hitting Kirk. I didn’t see the two plays. Kirk took offense to it, and here we go. They were both suspended on [Aug. 8].”

Cowboys Get Strong Maxx Crosby Message

One team that could be in the mix for Crosby, should he be available at the deadline due to the Raiders’ potential struggles, is the Dallas Cowboys. Recently, Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The FAN issued a clear message to the Cowboys, noting that Crosby would take the team’s defense to another level in a competitive NFC East and conference.

“I think this would be the Purple People Eaters, the Fearsome Foursome, the Grits Blitz, the Steel Curtain,” Broaddus said in a July 28 video from 105.3 The FAN. “Just name them all. Just name every defense that’s ever been great.

“And yes, Maxx Crosby would make this defense great. Maxx Crosby plays some run defense. Maxx Crosby gets tackles behind the line; Maxx Crosby gets sacks. Yes, he will help this defense. That would be incredible.”

It will be interesting to see what transpires over the next few months, but right now Crosby looks to have his focus on helping the Raiders turn their situation around and head in the right direction under new head coach Klint Kubiak. Nonetheless, whether that will translate to wins to start the season remains to be seen.