Raiders’ Antonio Pierce Makes QB Announcement Ahead of Chiefs Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders are down a quarterback after Gardner Minshew broke his collarbone. With the team having a short week ahead of their Friday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, there was some concern about who might start at quarterback.

Head coach Antonio Pierce announced on Wednesday that Aidan O’Connell is going to get the start. The second-year quarterback just got taken off Injured Reserve this week after suffering a broken thumb earlier this season.

Considering O’Connell hasn’t been practicing, the Raiders could’ve started Desmond Ridder but decided against it. O’Connell is the last quarterback to beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium so it’s easy to see why Las Vegas prefers to play him.

It’s difficult to know how good O’Connell will look. He has to be rusty after breaking the thumb on his throwing hand. Minshew would likely be starting this game had he not gotten hurt and the Raiders would’ve been able to give O’Connell some time to ramp up. Not much is going right for Las Vegas this season and things continue to be difficult. Rivalry games on short weeks are always interesting so perhaps O’Connell will be able to keep the game close.

Aidan O’Connell’s Thumb Not 100%

The Raiders are giving O’Connell a tough task. He’s been out for a month and his first start back is on a short week against the back-t0-back Super Bowl champions.

Plus, the quarterback revealed that his thumb isn’t fully healed quite yet.

“It’s not 100%, but it’s pretty close,” O’Connell said during his Tuesday media availability. “It’s felt pretty good the last few days throwing … to be able to go out there and grip the football and throw a little bit has been awesome. So, yeah, we’re progressing how we want to.”

A thumb is incredibly important when throwing a football so this will be something to watch on Friday. The Raiders could decide to go with a run-heavy approach, especially if O’Connell struggles to control the football.

O’Connell Is Ready to Play

Regardless of whether he’s fully healthy or not, O’Connell has a big opportunity right now. He hasn’t been able to play much this season but he’s likely going to be the starter the rest of the way. If he plays well, he’ll have a chance to have a long career as a backup.

Though the circumstances aren’t great, O’Connell understands the business and has stayed ready.

“That’s how the game goes, and you gotta be ready to play,” O’Connell said. “Sometimes, you don’t get a lot of reps, and obviously, as short a week as it is, you’re not going to get a lot of reps. So, just trying to be as prepared as possible.”

If O’Connell isn’t ready, the team may have to turn to Ridder. He’s also staying ready in case the Raiders need him to play.

“That’s not up to me,” Ridder said. “I’m coming into work every day ready to work and ready to play.”

There’s a good chance Ridder will see some snaps, especially if the Raiders need more mobility at quarterback against an elite defense.