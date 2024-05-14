Raiders Slammed for Handling of QB Room

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to go into OTAs and training camp with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew competing for the starting quarterback job. That doesn’t appear to be what the original plan was as the team was heavily linked to some of the top quarterbacks in the draft.

The Raiders didn’t have a chance to get a quarterback in the first round as a record-breaking six quarterbacks were selected before they picked at No. 13. Though the team had limited options at the position, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report listed the Raiders’ decision to not do more at quarterback as one of the worst of the offseason.

“The Raiders’ inability to land such a quarterback could cost them dearly,” Kay wrote in a May 14 column. “Incumbent Aidan O’Connell—who was thrust into the lineup as a fourth-round rookie last year—and Minshew are now set to compete for the starting job in training camp. That uninspiring battle likely won’t result in many wins regardless of who claims the job.

“The Raiders now field the weakest quarterback room in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. For a team in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs (whom PFF ranked as having the league’s best quarterbacks), that’s an especially painful position to be in.”

What Else Could Las Vegas Raiders Have Done at QB?

The Raiders went the veteran route at quarterback last year when they signed Jimmy Garoppolo but that didn’t work out. He was benched after six starts and cut this offseason. The only quarterback who would’ve been a worthwhile signing for the Raiders this offseason was Kirk Cousins but he seemed to have his eyes set on the Atlanta Falcons.

As far as free agent quarterbacks go, Minshew was one of the top available options. It was a logical move to sign him. The Raiders clearly wanted to draft a quarterback but would’ve had to trade up and there weren’t many teams willing to move down to No. 13.

It was simply a bad year for Las Vegas to need a quarterback and be picking at No. 13. The Raiders will likely be in the market again next year.

Who Should Start at QB for the Las Vegas Raiders?

According to head coach Antonio Pierce, O’Connell is going to get the first look as the Raiders starter in practice. However, that doesn’t mean he’s the favorite. The team gave Minshew a two-year, $25 million, which is a steep price for a backup quarterback.

The Raiders are installing a new offense under Luke Getsy so neither player will have an edge when it comes to knowing the system. O’Connell does know the personnel better, which could help, but Minshew has a lot more experience.

There doesn’t appear to be much of a gap between O’Connell and Minshew when it comes to talent. Minshew’s a bit more scrappy and has a bigger personality while O’Connell is more calm. It should be a pretty close quarterback competition this offseason and O’Connell can’t be ruled out yet. He’s still a young player who can keep getting better while Minshew is more of a known commodity.