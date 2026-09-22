Raiders Could Swing Trade After Slew of QB Injuries Across NFL

The NFL has a problem. Starting quarterbacks across the NFL are suffering serious injuries just as the season is beginning.

Two games into the season, Sam Darnold, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Jaxson Dart are set to miss multiple games due to injury. It sounds like Dart won’t play another game for the New York Giants this season, and Daniels could miss a lot of time for the Washington Commanders.

A devastating quarterback injury can derail an entire season for a team. However, it’s too early in the year for teams to just give up. The Las Vegas Raiders should be watching these situations closely.

Right now, the Raiders have two quarterbacks on the roster who have started NFL games before in Aidan O’Connell and Kirk Cousins. That’s not even mentioning No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, who hasn’t had a chance to play yet.

The Raiders were wise to keep O’Connell. He’s highly unlikely to start games in Las Vegas this season, but he could have value to another team. For example, Williams is out for the Bears, and backup Tyson Bagent is in the concussion protocol. O’Connell could be a player to steady the ship for Chicago until the other two quarterbacks are healthy. The Giants have Jameis Winston as a backup, but he looked rough in relief of Dart. O’Connell could have a bit more upside for them.

How Much is O’Connell Worth in a Trade?

O’Connell may be a third-string quarterback, but he has also thrown 20 touchdowns to 11 interceptions in 17 career starts. He’s also a young player who barely saw the field last season, so it’s possible he has continued to develop.

Now, the Raiders aren’t getting a ton in return if they trade him. The ceiling might be a fourth-round pick, which is the round he was drafted. For Las Vegas, a fourth-round pick could be worth it. He’s going to be a free agent after the season, and Mendoza is the future at the position.

The only reason the Raiders should hold onto O’Connell is if they see him as the long-term backup to Mendoza after Cousins retires, but he may want to go somewhere he has a better chance to start. If a trade offer comes, the Raiders have to consider it.

Could Cousins Be on the Block Eventually?

After a 2-0 start that has seen Cousins throw six touchdown passes, he’s not even close to being in danger of losing his starting spot. However, the schedule is about to get very difficult. If the Raiders go on a losing streak, it may be time to start Mendoza.

Once that happens, Cousins isn’t getting the starting job back unless there’s an injury. If the Raiders make the move to bench him before the trade deadline, there could be teams interested in him. At his age, Cousins wouldn’t have much value, but he could still be worth something.

The Raiders wouldn’t consider letting him go now, but he could be a player to watch if the team starts to struggle.